Warriors roar back to win behind a Looney performance

Championship DNA. That’s all there is to it.

I mean, it sure didn’t look good for the Warriors Friday night. Dallas was dominating early on, draining three-pointers at a record-setting pace. But Golden State came roaring back to steal Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks, 126-117, setting up a critical matchup Sunday night in Texas. If the Warriors can steal one down there, this series will resemble a plate of barbecued burnt ends.

We’ll see. The NBA playoff gods don’t believe in momentum. Every game is a blank slate. But if Friday night’s performance by Steph Curry and Co. is any indication, the Mavericks just might not have the solution to the Warriors’ equation.

“I thought we were so scattered in the first half. Dallas just came out and punched us,” said head coach Steve Kerr, referencing the Mavericks’ jaw-dropping 15 three-pointers before halftime. “We were scattered. We just needed to get poised and get the game under control. When the ball started to move, we started to get much better shots. Once we got settled down, it was an excellent offensive night for us.”

“There’s a reason our team has won championships. We have players who are stars … and comfortable playing under pressure. Steph, in particular. The guy is one of the great players of all-time,” said Kerr.

So, how did we get here? Somewhere in the middle of the second quarter of Game 2, a real-deal playoff series broke out.

Up until then, it was either Golden State or Dallas dominating the Western Conference Finals, with the other team passively taking a beating. The Warriors cruised in Game 1. And the Mavericks dominated the first half of Game 2. But somewhere in that second stanza, things changed. It got chippy and started feeling like a proper postseason scrum. Draymond Green getting T’d up. Players contesting every shot, and crying about every foul. Chase Center finally filling up after another early start/late crowd. The house growing real loud.

This is what we’ve all been waiting for. Top-shelf basketball.

Despite the Mavericks’ 14-point lead at the half, thanks to some lights out, long-range shooting from a resurgent Luka Dončić and his teammates, you had the feeling these Warriors had some third-quarter magic in the tank. And they did. Kevon Looney, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins led the charge, with Green on the bench nursing five fouls. And the Warriors actually played better without him. Otto Porter Jr. stepped into the breach, shaking off a nasty elbow to the head, and played brilliantly. Before you knew it, it was anyone’s game.

The two sides traded leads for a spell, but when Jordan Poole hit a huge three with just under eight minutes to go in the fourth, the roof came off, Dallas called a timeout. Fans were dancing in the aisles, while Curry shimmied around with a towel on his head. The “Waaaariors” chant came out in full throat. From there on in, it was a house party of sorts. Dončić wouldn’t let Dallas go down without a fight, finishing with 42 points on 12-for-23 shooting. Jalen Brunson had another big night, with 31. But Golden State just wouldn’t fold. Instead, they surged. Curry sunk a three-point dagger with a minute to go, giving him 32 on the night, and the party was on in Mission Bay.

Now the series returns to Texas, where the Mavs will try to match the Warriors’ home performance, holding serve and sending this series deep. We’ll see. Dallas doesn’t seem to have an answer for Looney, who has been the shocking surprise of the postseason for Golden State. The longtime role-player emerged this season as a solid center on a team that rarely uses them. But in this series, he’s taken it to another level.

At one point in the third quarter, Looney, who finished with 21 points and 12 boards, stepped to the line to shoot two free throws. The crowd starting chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!” I honestly never thought I’d hear that in this lifetime. I don’t know about MVP, but I’d vote for him for president.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said Looney, with a laugh after the game. “I hadn’t tried a free throw in like three weeks in a game. But it was cool. … Tonight was my night to make a big difference.”

It was more than cool. It was a signature moment. His coach gushed about his performance.

“Loon was just brilliant, again,” said Kerr. “He’s on a fantastic playoff run. He’s incredibly underrated by everybody. He switches onto guards. He rebounds. He sets screens. (He’s) kind of everyone’s favorite guy. He’s so respected in the lockerroom. Whether we play him for 10 minutes or 32, his work ethic is the same. His demeanor is the same. He gives us a lot of stability that we need.”

Looney’s emergence is so typical of this Warriors Dynasty 2.0. Wave after wave of Golden State players have made such an impact through the course of a season in which Kerr has had to use every ounce of his coaching genius to wring out victories. From Jordan Poole early and late in the season, to Porter and Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga midseason, to Looney’s performance throughout. It’s been an amazing performance across the roster.

So, hat’s off to GM Bob Myers and Kerr for yet another bravura performance this season. Few thought the Warriors were this good. Now we know.

But we also know this is far from over. Dallas and Dončić won’t go away without a fight.

“We just witnessed in the last couple of weeks what Dallas is capable of. They were down 2-0 against Phoenix and came back to win the series,” said Kerr. “We have great respect for them. It’s about to get tougher. That’s for sure.”

