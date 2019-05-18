Warriors ride Draymond Green triple-double to Game 3 win

Draymond Green (23) goes up for a layup against the Portland Trail Blazers in a game on Dec. 28, 2018 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. (Chris Victorio / Special to S.F. Examiner)

PORTLAND — After falling behind by double digits in the first half for the second game in a row, the Golden State Warriors turned to Draymond Green, their emotional leader, to get them right.

In the Warriors’ 110-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Saturday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Green delivered a triple double, the third he’s recorded in the playoffs, all of which have come on the road. Green’s all-around effort powered Golden State’s own, as the Warriors came back from down 18 points in an all-around performance.

Stephen Curry got rolling in the fourth quarter en route to a game-high 36-points, and Klay Thompson chipped in 19 points, but took 20 shots to get there. It was Green who dominated the game from tip-to-buzzer. Green left his mark on every aspect of Game 3 in Portland, terrorizing the Blazers on defense and applying constant pressure on offense, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals, with one block.

The Warriors won the game — taking a 3-0 series lead — on the defensive end of the floor, especially in the second half, holding the Blazers to a meager 33 points. They continued to send doubles against Portland’s talented backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The two guards were completely taken out of their game, and shot a combined 12-for-38. When the role players stopped making shots in the second half, the Blazers offense completely dried up.

Just like Game 2, the Warriors came out of halftime and dominated the third quarter, turning a 13-point deficit into a 3-point lead. Golden State became the first NBA team in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) to overcome a 13-plus point halftime deficit to win back-to-back playoff games.

Kerr opted to start the second half with Jordan Bell at center instead of Damian Jones — who garnered the first start of his playoff career — and Bell played an important role in slowing the Blazers offense, helping to hold them to a 13-point third quarter. On the final Blazers possession of the quarter, Bell bottled up the Lillard pick and roll at the top of the key, and then recovered in time to reject what initially seemed like an open lay-in for Zach Collins.

Green powered the Warriors in the first half, almost single-handedly keeping them in the game as his teammates struggled to find the bottom of the net. He turned every Blazer miss into an opportunity, securing the rebound and flying up the court to challenge a retreating defender at the rim or kick it out to a streaking shooter. He put the final exclamation point on an outstanding half when he rumbled the length of the court in the final four seconds, laid the ball in at the buzzer, and chirped at the Blazers as he bounded off the court.