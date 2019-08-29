Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr., bring back Zaza Pachulia

Zaza Pachulia’s performance typically doesn’t jump out at you, but the Golden State Warriors appreciate him for his subtle contributions. (Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner)

The Golden State Warriors announced a flurry of promotions within its front office on Thursday, headlined by the promotion of Mike Dunleavy Jr. to assistant general manager, and the return of fan favorite Zaza Pachulia, who will return to the team in a consulting role.

Pachulia, a member of the Warriors’ 2017 and 2018 NBA title teams, will consult on both the business and basketball aspects of operations, having recently retiring from the NBA after a 16-year NBA career with the Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

Originally selected by Milwaukee with 42nd overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Pachulia averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes over 1,098 career games. He is the only player from the Republic of Georgia to win an NBA championship.

Pachulia averaged 16.1 minutes per game during his two seasons with the Warriors, shooting 55.1% from the field, while pulling down 5.3 rebounds per game.

Dunleavy Jr. joined the Warriors’ basketball operations department last season as a pro scout after a 15-year NBA career that included four-plus seasons with the Warriors from 2002-07. Originally selected by Golden State with the third overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, Dunleavy was a Second Team All-American as a junior at Duke University in 2001-02 after helping the Blue Devils to an NCAA Championship in 2000-01.

In another promotion, the Warriors elevated Kirk Lacob to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Heading into his 10th season with the organization, Lacob was the Vice President of GSW Sports Ventures for the last three years, while also serving as assistant general manager, a position he’s held for six seasons. He joined the team in October of 2010 as the team’s director of basketball operations, and served as the GM of the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State’s G League affiliate — from 2010-14.

His younger brother, Kent, who served as the GM of the Santa Cruz Warriors for the last three seasons, was promoted to the Director of Team Development. Under Kent’s watch, the Santa Cruz Warriors made the postseason twice, and were named the G League Franchise of the Year in 2017-18. Kent joined the Warriors organization as basketball operations coordinator prior to the team’s 73-win season in 2015-16. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he played guard for the men’s basketball team.

In another internal move, Golden State promoted Jacob Rubin — who spent last season with the tem as a basketball ops assistant and the previous year as a video intern — to Assistant Video Coordinator.

The team also officially announced the return of Ralph Walker as the Director of Team Security. Walker, a 20-year veteran of the Oakland Police Department, returns to the Warriors after serving as the team’s Director of Security from 2011-18. Walker focused much of his time — both in-season and out — on star Stephen Curry, and went virtually wherever the two-time MVP went on the road. He left the team last season to focus on his family.