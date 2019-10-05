Warriors Preseason Takeaways: McKinnie may be playing for job

A view of the court from the top of the upper concourse seating area during a media tour of the Golden State Warriors’ new Chase Center arena on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

CHASE CENTER — The first shot by a Golden State Warrior in Chase Center history was a 30-footer by Stephen Curry. He told D’Angelo Russell he’d do it right before the game. It was an airball.

When Curry finally did hit a shot — after Golden State missed its first 10 — there was a trace, just a trace, of Oracle Arena in the Warriors’ new $1.4 billion home, even if there just wasn’t much left of the last five groups that played there.

Golden State’s first preseason bow at their new palace was, by turns, frustrating, encouraging, exciting and baffling, which is to say it’s exactly what should be expected from a team that has eight newcomers, and seven under the age of 25. It spotlighted some of the Warriors’ glaring weaknesses, but also allowed for plenty of thought exercises in a 123-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“A little chaotic, but all in all, it’s a good game to have on tape for our young players to learn from,” said head coach Steve Kerr.

First Takeaway: Alfonzo McKinnie may be playing for his job.

On Friday, the same day as their first practice on the main court at Chase Center, the Warriors worked out several centers. Kevon Looney has a balky hamstring. Rookie Alen Smailagic rolled his ankle this week and is out indefinitely. Projected starter Willie Cauley-Stein, is out for at least the first four games with a mid-foot sprain (he was without crutches on the bench Saturday evening). Omari Spellman — who started at the five on Saturday — isn’t the answer, though he did look like a capable four.

The Warriors need a center, and they may have one in training camp. Marquese Chriss, a former No. 8 overall pick looking to shed the uncoachable label, has impressed everyone from Steve Kerr to Draymond Green.

Here’s the problem: Golden State is hard-capped because of the sign-and-trade that brought in D’Angelo Russell for Kevin Durant, and because they’re less than $300,000 away from that cap, they can’t add a 15th man to the roster. The only way to add a center would be to jetison another player, and that could be Alfonzo McKinnie, who was a -23 on the night with seven points and six rebounds in more than 20 minutes.

The projected starting three-guard was underwhelming after a breakout 2018-19, and as he underwhelmed, Chriss — an Elk Grove native — played with energy and got results, going 4-of-6 from the field for eight points with six rebounds in 14 minutes, mostly in the first half against the Lakers’ starters.

At 22, if Chriss can get out from under red flags that shuffled him to three teams in three seasons, he’d easily be the most talented player on the bench. Once Cauley-Stein and Looney get healthy, the Warriors won’t need a true center, just a versatile someone who can capably play it. That’s Chriss.

Without a true starting center (Chriss was the first man off the bench), Golden State gave up 17 points and 7 rebounds in just 10 minutes to Anthony Davis and allowed Davis, JaVale McGee, LeBron James and Dwight Howard almost complete freedom in the paint (a 66-36 points in the paint margin). Given that, Chriss (or any center, for that matter) could be more important than another wing defender.

Second Takeaway: The kids are alright.

Jordan Poole seemed to Get It™. During the summer, he was more than happy to let fly with shots from anywhere on the court, and didn’t hav emuch to show for it. On Saturday, he went 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range for 17 points, adding a rebound and an assist. His energy made things happen, and it was easy to finally see why the Warriors have been so high on their first-round pick.

When Chase Center couldn’t generate much more than cricket chirps in response to some Bay Area hip hop favorites, it was Poole who woke the crowd with a transition three from Green, bringing half a dozen teammates to their feet as he pulled into the shot.

“We need sparkplugs all up and down the roster, and guys who play to their strengths,” Curry said. “[Poole] can shoot the ball. He works at it, and he’s not shy. We definitely want to lean into that, want him to feel comfortable on the floor.”

During a two-minute stretch in the second quarter, Poole hit a 12-foot jumper, that three-ball two foul shots after drawing contact on a drive toward the rim during a run where the Warriors cut an 18-point lead down to eight.

The energy that Pool can bring not just to the team, but to the arena, could help buoy Golden State until the February return of Klay Thompson from ACL reconstruction. If he and forward Eric Paschall (11 points in 24 minutes) can surpass expectations, it could be the difference between this year being a transitional one for the Warriors, or something more.

Third Takeaway: Be patient.

It’s easy to look at the 0-for-10 shooting start and hand-wave it away as opening-night jitters or the fact that the newly-reloaded Lakers were too strong out of the gate defensively. It’s also easy to look at that and think that this will be a rebuilding year.

The truth is somewhere in between. The fact of the matter is that these Warriors are still very much getting to know one another. The reality is that Kerr didn’t install many of the defensive wrinkles he’s planning on installing, and this group has been practicing with each other for four days, and still has to mesh two disparate playing styles in Russell’s iso-heavy pick-and-roll specialty and Kerr’s pass-happy motion offense.

That said, Russell looks dynamic, fun and is every bit the spark Golden State thought it would be getting. He just may have to carry a larger load than he’s used to. He went 2-for-9 in 18 minutes, and 0-for-4 from 3-point distance, adding two rebounds and an assist.