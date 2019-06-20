Warriors pick Jordan Poole 28th overall

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers addresses the media on Sept. 24, 2018, during the team’s media day. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

OAKLAND — Before Thursday night the highlight of Jordan Poole’s basketball career was a last-second three-point heave against the University of Houston that sent Michigan to the Sweet 16 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

That may have changed.

On Thursday, with the No. 28 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors reached up to select Poole, adding a dose of shooting and athleticism to their incredibly thin bench. Thanks to catastrophic injuries to star forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thompson, one of Golden State’s highest priorities heading into the draft was expected to be scoring, which Poole has the potential to provide.

A Milwaukee native, Poole played in a total of 75 games for the Wolverines, and while he did not start during his freshman year, he averaged 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the floor.

Shooting 37% from 3-point range that season, Poole hit the biggest shot of his career in the NCAA Tournament for his third-seeded Wolverines: a buzzer-beating 27-footer to edge Houston, 64-63.

Poole earned himself a starting role as a sophomore, starting in all 37 games he appeared in that year. He averaged 12.8 points per game and upped his shooting percentage to 43%, and adding 2.2 assists per contest.

In addition, Poole was able to knock down 83% of the 142 free throws he attempted during his two years in Ann Arbor.

With a career three-point shooting percentage of 37 percent, Poole adds a strong shooting game to a Warriors roster suddenly low on such a skill.