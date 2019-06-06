Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens banned for shoving Kyle Lowry

The Golden State Warriors have banned one of their minority owners from the rest of the NBA Finals, the team announced on Thursday morning.

After shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after he fell out of bounds and into courtside seats on Wednesday night, billionaire Mark Stevens — who took over Vivek Ranadive’s share of the Warriors in 2013 — will no longer be allowed to attend Finals games, according to a team statement.

That statement also says that review of the matter is still ongoing, as the NBA is still investigating the incident.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the statement read. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct.”

With just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 3, Lowry leaped into the seats to save a loose ball, colliding with two fans in the front row, and knocking one back. As he tried to stand up, two seats over, a fan — now identified as Stevens — placed a hand on Lowry’s left shoulder and shoved him.

Lowry got up, glared at Stevens and beckoned to referee Marc Davis, who listened, but took no action against Stevens. Moments later, Golden State ejected Stevens.

“There’s no place for that,” Lowry said in the postgame press conference. “He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

A Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Stevens is estimated to be worth $2.3 billion by Forbes. From 1989 to 2012, after stints at Intel and Hughes Aircraft, he was a partner at Sequoia Capital, a firm that backed Apple, Cisco, Google and Yahoo. He then started his own firm, S-Cubed. He currently serves on the board of semiconductor firm Nvidia in San Jose, and on the board of the University of Southern California’s board of trustees. He and his wife Mary have donated more than $100 million to USC, his alma mater.