Warriors’ life without Curry begins with loss to Spurs

CHASE CENTER — Late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 127-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Chase Center crowd gave its biggest cheer of the night. To the U.S. Women’s National Basketball team.

This is life without Stephen Curry. In their first year in a brand-new, $1.4 billion arena, and their first year back in San Francisco in five decades, the Warriors have to adjust expectations, head coach Steve Kerr said. Consider them adjusted.

With D’Angelo Russell leading the way with 30 points, and Draymond Green tallying eight rebounds and seven assists, Golden State posted the type of box score it will need to have to at least be competitive as Curry recovers from surgery to repair a broken metacarpal in his left hand. Still, the Warriors failed to record their first win in their new building.

With the Warriors now having to lean on their eight newcomers age 23 or younger, Kerr said Golden State’s menu of plays will be pared down, along with concepts and motions, allowing the roster — much of which will return next season to a healthy Curry, a recovered Klay Thompson and a likely lottery pick — to absorb at least a piece of the offense better, in preparation for next season.

As the primary ball handler without Curry, Russell had as dominant a quarter as he’s had as a Warrior, scoring 14 points and keeping Golden State within two points of the Spurs. Russell finished the first half with 19 points in 17 minutes, going 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from three, but San Antonio was able to build its lead as high as seven in the second quarter, before it ballooned to 25 in the third quarter.

After a 10-2 third-quarter run by Golden State, San Antonio went on a 13-4 run of its own, and Golden State never closed to within single digits again. The Warriors are now averaging 126.4 points per game.

After every Warriors attack, the Spurs predictably came back to expand the lead as Golden State’s shooting went cold. That’s the reality the Warriors will have to live with for the remainder of Curry’s recovery, as the offense is funneled not only through Russell, but through mercurial rookie shooter Jordan Poole, who went 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from three starting at the point, scoring in double digits for the second time this season with a career-high 20.

While much of the offense was run through Russell (9-for-24 from the field, 3-of-11 from 3-point range), Golden State still managed 25 assists on 39 field goals, and got big plays from Glenn Robinson (a third-quarter run-out, one-handed jam to cap a 10-2 Golden State run) and Marquese Chriss, who came back to go 2-of-4 for four points and seven boards in 17 minutes — with a backdoor cut for a third-quarter jam off a Russell pass — after not playing against Phoenix. Willie Cauley-Stein improved from his abbreviated debut following a mid-foot strain, playing 17 minutes and showing his ability to finish at the rim as a lob threat, and to defend the low post, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds.

Alec Burks quietly had a very solid night off the bench at the three, stemming that 13-4 run with a corner three that brought a listless Chase Center crowd out of its stupor, and going 5-for-9 for 14 points in 16 minutes.

That was about as close as Golden State would get the rest of the way. Eric Paschall — who showed promise with a 20-point game against Phoenix — scored just six. Ky Bowman and Omari Spellman — who will have to prove that they belong in the NBA with big minutes given the Warriors’ short bench — played a combined 18 minutes and scored a combined four points.