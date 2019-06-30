Warriors, Klay Thompson agree to max deal

As expected, shooting guard Klay Thompson will sign a $190-million max deal to remain with the Golden State Warriors when deals are made official on July 6.

The New York Times was the first to report the agreement, which will ensure that Thompson for the next five years.

Soon after the NBA Finals, even after he tore his left ACL — knocking him out for most of next season — multiple reports and statements from team officials indicated that the Warriors would offer Thompson the max as soon as free agency opened, and Thompson wasted little time agreeing. He’s long made clear his desire to stay with Golden State — the team that drafted him — long-term. Because Kevin Durant opted to sign with Brooklyn, that allowed the Warriors to turn their attention quickly to their five-time All-Star.

One of the greatest pure jump shooters of all time, his only real competition is fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry. Together, the two form one of the most talented backcourts in the NBA. The two served as the cornerstones for a team that went to the Finals five straight seasons and won three titles.

Beyond being arguably one of the best shooters of his generation, Thompson is also in the conversation as the best two-way guard in the league, and is an elite one-on-one defender — a two-time All-Defensive team selection.

A two-time All-NBA pick, Thompson is a career 41.9% shooter from 3-point range, and is the owner of league records for 3-pointers in a single game (14) and 3-pointers in a quarter (nine). Over the past five years, nobody in the NBA has hit more 3-pointers than Thompson’s 1,060.

Before he tore his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Thompson had been one of the most durable players in the NBA. He played in at least 77 of 82 regular season games in six of his eight NBA seasons, and at one point, played in 214 straight games, a streak only broken by his grandfather’s funeral. He played in 121 straight playoff games before a left hamstring strain forced him to sit in Game 3 of the Finals this season.