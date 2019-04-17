Warriors: Kevin Durant faded into the background on Monday

OAKLAND — Steve Kerr wants Kevin Durant to shoot. Durant’s teammates — including Andrew Bogut, who called him the greatest scorer ever after practice on Wednesday — want him to shoot. At the end of Monday night’s stunning 135-131 first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, fans certainly wanted him to shoot.

Yet, as Golden State suffered the biggest collapse in playoff history, frittering away a 31-point lead midway through the third quarter, Durant shot the ball just two times in the final 19:29 of the game.

“I’m not going to go out there and just shoot 20 or 30 shots,” Durant said. “I don’t play like that. We were up 30 points, I had five shots, everybody’s shots were evenly-distributed around that time, and we were up 30. Me taking two more shots after that wasn’t the reason why we lost.”

Durant — who did not speak to the media after fouling out of Game 2 — at turns sparred with and explained his thought process to the media at length on Wednesday, his thoughts centering on Los Angeles’ “gimmicky” defense, the ways in which Golden State went away from its tenets during their Monday collapse and, unprovoked, discussed his personal noted pest, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. For arguably the greatest scorer of his generation, one of the most efficient shooters in basketball history, that wasn’t enough, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

“The guy is the most skilled basketball player on planet Earth,” Kerr said. “There’s nobody who can do what he can do. Playoffs, defenses are more locked in, they play everybody tougher. I don’t know how many shots he got, seven, eight, I mean, absolutely, he needs to be more aggressive. It’s the playoffs. He can get any shot he wants any time. I want to see him get 20 shots, 30. With nine turnovers, it wasn’t his night, but he’s the most skilled basketball player on Earth.”

During the final 19:29 of Game 2, Durant had four offensive fouls and five of his career-high nine turnovers, many committed out of frustration or inattentiveness, but his lack of shots was most conspicuous, especially since he normally takes 17.7 per game. He finished with just eight.

“I’m not going to get in the way of the game, because I want to have a little back and forth with Patrick Beverley,” Durant said. “I’m Kevin Durant. You know who I am. You all know who I am.”

Durant cited the Warriors’ ball-movement-centric offense as a reason why he didn’t look to score late in the game, but he has largely accepted his role in the star-studded offense without complaint during his three seasons with the Warriors, and has taken over when needed, as he did often against the Houston Rockets in last year’s Western Conference Finals.

“When I get the ball in my position to score, I would love to score. If I don’t have the option to score, I’m looking to pass,” he said. “We run a lot of plays here. We move the ball every time we’re on the court, so every time I touch it, I’m not just going to break the play just to be aggressive because I need to get up 30 shots because there looks like there’s something wrong. I’m going to play basketball. We won Game 1 that way, and we were up 30 in Game 2, but we just need to stick with the game plan we had the first three and a half quarters and do that for 48 minutes.”

Kerr — who spoke moments before Durant after practice on Wednesday — said that he’d like his star forward to be more aggressive. That’s especially important in situations like Monday, when the Clippers are playing outside of both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“[Their defense] takes us off the 3-point line,” Durant said. “We like to set a lot of those pin screens, and they’re just sitting on top of the 3-point line, not letting us get space the traditional way of turning it into a one-two, or a hop-back jump shot. We’ve got to use a couple more movements for us to get up in the top block, so backdoors might be there, just continue to move and be patient within our offense. We can move this team for at least 12 or 13 seconds until we find something, and if not, then as scorers, we can go to work.”

While explaining why he’s seemingly lacked aggression over the first two games of the Clippers series — he’s averaged 12 shots, four assists and six turnovers, compared to his average of 17.7 shots per game during the regular season, 5.9 assists per game and 2.9 turnovers — Durant invoked Beverley and a Los Angeles defense that Bogut said he’s only ever rarely seen.

“They’re just forcing guys inside the 3-point line, so for us, when I get the ball in my spots, I’ve got a pest, Patrick Beverley, who was up underneath me, who I could definitely shoot over the top and score every time if it’s a one-on-one situation,” Durant said. “But, we’ve got a guy that’s dropping and helping, and we’ve got another guy that’s just sitting under, waiting for me to dribble the basketball. If I put the basketball on the floor, I could probably make 43 percent of my shots, if I shoot them like that, but that’s not really going to do nothing for us.”

After taking Beverley’s bait and getting ejected with two technical fouls in Game 1, Durant showed contrition and regret for allowing Beverley to get into his head. In Game 2, again defended by Beverley, Durant showed frustration with a Los Angeles defense that has, he said, forced him into committing those four offensive fouls, after he had just 21 offensive fouls all season. He attributed that to the fact that Beverley, at 6-foot-1, is giving up eight inches when he’s defending him.

“We hear David and Goliath a lot growing up,” Durant said. “That story is prominent in people’s minds, so when you put him out on the court against me, the refs are going to give him a little bit more. When he runs up on me like a pit bull, grabbing me, holding me, I don’t mind it. That’s how he makes his money. That’s how he feeds his family, but if I throw something back, then let us play … I’m just trying to figure out, each possession, how I can be more effective without getting offensive fouls.”

Both Bogut and Draymond Green on Wednesday said the best way to deal with Beverley is to not engage, and to not let him get inside one’s head. Unprompted, Durant kept going back to him. More than the lack of shots, more than the turnovers, that should be Golden State’s biggest concern.

“He’s a champion, a two-time Finals MVP. This guy, he’ll be coming out firing tomorrow,” Kerr said.