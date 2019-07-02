Warriors intend to sign Ky Bowman to two-way contract

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers dejectedly slaps hands with fans after the Warriors lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors 114-110 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Updated at 2:52 p.m. with confirmation.

SACRAMENTO — The Golden State Warriors are expected to sign combo guard Ky Bowman to a two-way contract, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle. Bowman confirmed the signing in an interview on Tuesday morning.

Undrafted out of Boston College, Golden State picked Bowman up for its Summer League entrant, playing this week in the California Classic and then headed to Las Vegas.

A quick, shifty, twitchy combo guard with a suddenness about his game, Bowman is an intriguing prospect who started his prep career as a two-sport athlete, and didn’t focus on basketball full time until his senior year at Havelock High School in North Carolina.

A a wide receiver and defensive back, Bowman had offers from North Carolina and Alabama, and committed to the Tar Heels before deciding to focus on basketball as a senior.

The 6-foot-1 Bowman initially only had one basketball offer — from East Carolina — before the Eagles came on late. With Boston College, Bowman was an ACC All-Freshmen selection averaging 14.5 points, 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

As a sophomore, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team-leading 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals, earning honorable mention All-ACC. He declared himself for the NBA Draft, but pulled back when he got second-round grades. As a junior, he was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list, averaged 19.0 points. 7,5 rebounds and 4.0 assists, all in the top-10 in the ACC.

He participated in the NBA Draft Combine and interviewed with Golden State, telling them of his father, who passed away in 2005, and his brother Michael, who was his idol and football role model until he had two college scholarship offers pulled because of larceny charges.

In an interview on KNBR, assistant general manager said the 22-year old’s story impressed the team.

“He’ll do whatever it takes … there’s nothing that he’s afraid of,” Harris said. “The things that he’s seen in his life most people will never see in their lifetime.”

In his first game of the California Classic Summer League on Monday, Bowman went 2-for-4 shooting off the bench — all beyond the 3-point arc — with a rebound, an assist and a steal in an 81-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings.