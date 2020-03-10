Warriors ink Mulder to multi-year contract

Former G-Leaguer Mychal Mulder has been signed to a multi-year deal by the Golden State Warriors.

CHASE CENTER — The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that shooting guard Mychal Mulder has signed a multi-year contract, keeping him in a Warriors uniform through at least the remainder of the regular season.

While the details of the contract have not been officially disclosed by the team, reports confirm that Mulder, 25, will play under the veteran’s minimum for the remaining 18 games this season. Beyond that is non-guaranteed.

“The last few days have been amazing, honestly, for me and my family,” Mulder said. “This is a huge opportunity for us, so they’ve been great. I kind of got the news maybe yesterday. It could’ve been after the game, we were talking a little bit about it, me and my agent, working it out. This whole thing has been incredible for me.”

In six games with the Warriors — two of which coming as starts — Mulder has been surprisingly superb. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while playing 29.5 minutes of play per night.

In those six games, the University of Kentucky product has been the Warriors second-best three-point shooter as well, hitting 16 triples at a 36-percent clip. Of his 16 makes from behind the arc, five came against the Denver Nuggets on March 3.

His best performance so far with Golden State, however, came in a 118-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night. Mulder scored a career-high 18 points to help lead the Warriors past Philadelphia, which sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before arriving in San Francisco, Mulder spent this season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce — the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate — where he averaged 17 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.

“He’s been terrific,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “Really really happy for Mike and he’s earned the contract. He’s the kind of person that you root for. He’s never been given anything in his life and he’s fought every step of the way. He’s taken full advantage of his opportunity.”

