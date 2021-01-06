Warriors fall to Clippers, 108-101

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) led with 19 points along with Eric Paschall in Wednesday’s game against the Clippers at Chase Center.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka added 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 108-101 Wednesday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors used an 18-2 run to surge to an 89-83 lead with 8:56 left, but the Clippers responded by outscoring them 25-12 the rest of the way, improving to 6-3 on the season and dropping Golden State to 4-4.

Eric Paschall and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 19 points apiece. However, Stephen Curry struggled, scoring just 13 points on 5 of 17 shooting, making just one of his six 3-point attempts.

Curry also appeared to roll his left ankle toward the end of the game, but head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t expect him to miss any time.

“He told me it’s not serious,” Kerr said. “So he’ll come in tomorrow and get treatment and we’ll check it out, but the good news is Steph doesn’t think it’s anything too serious.”

The Clippers put on a remarkable display at the free throw line, making all 25 of their attempts. That helped make up for their 20 turnovers and 44 percent field goal percentage.

Los Angeles was also tenacious on defense, limiting the Warriors to 45 percent shooting, including just 8 for 30 on 3-pointers.

“I thought they played an excellent defensive game,” Kerr said of the Clippers. “They hounded Steph and we couldn’t find a rhythm.”

Draymond Green finished with just four points but led the team with six rebounds and six assists. Rookie center James Wiseman added 10 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes.

Neither team exactly lit up the scoreboard early on with the Clippers grinding their way to a 21-15 lead after one quarter. The Warriors came alive in the second quarter, closing the half on a 9-0 run to cut the Los Angeles lead to 52-51.

Despite the loss, Kerr maintained a positive outlook about his team’s potential this season.

“I love this team,” he said. “I love our guys. They’re great, great guys. They’re competing like crazy. They’re absorbing things. They’re getting better every day and it’s fun to see them every morning when I come into the gym. This is a really good group and we’re going to improve quite a bit over the course of the season.”

The Warriors and Clippers will face off again Friday night in San Francisco, as Golden State continues its seven-game homestand.

