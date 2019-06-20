Warriors draft Villanova senior Eric Paschall

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers dejectedly slaps hands with fans after the Warriors lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors 114-110 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

OAKLAND — With the 41st pick that they acquired on Thursday morning, the Golden State Warriors added another wing to their roster.

After trading $1.3 million and a 2024 second-round pick, Golden State selected Eric Paschall, a senior forward out of Villanova University in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing in at 255 pounds, Paschall comes to the Bay Area with a rare four years of college experience under his belt.

After spending his freshman year at Fordham University, where he averaged 15.9 points per game on 41% shooting from the floor, Paschall joined the Wildcats in 2016.

Appearing in all 36 games that year, Paschall made only eight starts but still averaged 7.2 points while shooting a career-low 5.4 shots per game. He also shot a career-low 27.9% from beyond the arc.

In the next two seasons, though, Paschall’s production would surge as he moved into the starting lineup and increased his scoring output by nine points by his senior season.

Along with his scoring, Paschall also increased his accuracy shooting the 3-ball as he finished his career at Villanova as a 34 percent 3-pointer shooter.

During his time at Villanova, Paschall also won an NCAA title with the Wildcats after topping the University of Michigan, 79-62 in the championship game in 2018.

Coincidentally, the man Golden State took with the 28th overall pick, Jordan Poole, was on the losing side of that game, coming off of the bench for the Wolverines in that season.