Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins goes down with leg injury

Updated at 9:52 p.m.

In the process of going for a steal from Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley — the villain of Saturday night’s Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs — Golden State Warriors forward DeMarcus Cousins went down.

Cousins, the All-Star center signed by Golden State for the veteran’s minimum this offseason, tried to pursue a ball deflected out of Beverley’s hands, and sprawled to the floor near the far sideline. Cousins immediately grabbed his left thigh, and stayed on the floor for several moments, as the Warriors called a time out with 8:09 to go in the first quarter.

Cousins — who fouled out after an ineffective 21 minutes in the first playoff action of his career in Game 1 — walked back to the Golden State locker room and was replaced by Andrew Bogut.

“The rotations the rotation,” head coach Steve Kerr told TNT in a mid-game interview. “We’re more worried about DeMarcus. The guy’s been waiting for this moment his entire life, his entire career, so we’re all just devastated to see the injury.”

The Warriors said that Cousins suffered a left quad injury, will not return to the game and will have an MRI performed on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was “significant concern” that Cousins had torn his left quadriceps, according to league sources.

The Warriors re-signed Bogut — a key piece of their first title at the start of the Steve Kerr era — late in the season after he was done earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in the National Basketball League of his native Australia. They brought him back for just these kinds of situations, for times when Cousins — who returned this January after nearly 12 months of rehabbing a torn left Achilles — either fouled out, or would have to leave the floor for another reason.