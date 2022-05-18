Warriors blow out Mavericks in Game 1. But what did you expect?

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins had a huge Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center Wednesday night, helping Golden State to a large margin of victory over the Dallas Mavericks. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

Steph Curry likes to say a playoff series doesn’t start until a home team loses. So, it’s safe to say that the Western Conference Finals remain in the preliminary phase. Golden State cruised to a 112-87 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks in Game 1, holding home court despite some sloppy play and lousy shooting from long range.

That makes seven straight wins at Chase Center for these Warriors in postseason, and seven more victories overall to take home the NBA title. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Mavericks played lousy Wednesday night, perhaps feeling some letdown after their command performance to close out the Suns on Sunday.

But this ain’t Phoenix, and if Luka Dončić and the Dončettes want to make this a series, they’d better clean up their act. The Mavs shot a putrid 23% from three-point land. Even Luka only hit on three of 10 attempts, which won’t be a regular thing, folks.

“Luka is one of the best players in the world. It’s just one game,” said Klay Thompson, showing his veteran wisdom. “We can feel good right now, but this team was down 2-0 and came back to win the series (against Phoenix). I don’t pay attention to the noise. It will take a lot of focus.”

The Warriors took advantage of a hot start from Andrew Wiggins, who flashed his All-Star form in the first half, draining six of nine from the field for a team-leading 15 points. (He finished with 19.) Draymond Green played his usual aggressive defense, prepping Dončić for a long hot tub after the game. The Slovenian superstar played with a scratch across his right cheek from the early going. (Welcome to San Francisco, brate.) And the Warriors overcame a bad shooting night from beyond the three-point line — where they went 10 for 29 — instead turning to the two-point game for a change.

Mavericks guard Luka Dončić had an off night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but still led his team in scoring despite a cold night from long-range. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

From the jump, both teams worked to impose their will on the action. Dallas wants to play slow, setting things up for their team leader in the half-court set. But you have to give Wiggins and Green credit for making the man work for every bucket. And it helped that the whole Mavericks team forgot to shoot free throws. The Mavs shot a meager 67% from the stripe.

Sadly, the Warriors were even worse, shooting a putrid 45.5% from the line in the first two quarters, before settling down a little in the second half but still shot only 62 percent. Turnovers also plagued the Dubs, as they have for most of the season. They gave it away 15 times by game’s end and need to clean that up if they want to win the title.

Jitters? Big-time atmosphere? Sure. There was plenty to spare at Chase Center, which continues to come into its own as a legitimate house of noise, reminiscent of our dearly departed Roaracle at times. When East Bay rapper Too Short came out to perform at half-time, you could close your eyes and dream of Hegenberger Road for a moment.

But we’re no longer in The Town. This is The City, with all the glitz and glamour that comes with it. There’s something special about attending a Warriors game at this gleaming facility on a warm spring night. I snuck out to the street between quarters and was pleased to see a sizeable crowd gathered outside, enjoying the game on big screens with sips and nibbles from the adjacent restaurants. This is civilized NBA; San Francisco style.

Getting back to the action on the court, Dallas remained game throughout the contest, riding some hot shooting from Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished with 17 points on five for 11 shooting. Dončić certainly made his presence felt, getting to the line when his outside shot was cold. He led Dallas with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the night, all well below his season average.

But like some many before them, the Mavericks felt the wrath of Golden State’s Big Three, and their increasingly impressive supporting cast. Curry wasn’t hitting from outside early on, so he took it to the hole and ended up with a game-high 21 points to go with a team-high 12 (!) rebounds. (Last time Steph led the team in boards in the playoffs was Game 3 against Toronto in 2019.) Thompson was also a bit chilly from deep — one for four all night — but played some crucial defense and found his shot in the mid-range game, ending up with 15 points and a plus/minus ratio 15. Green? Quiet night in the box score. Huge impact on the court.

I’d give the game ball to Wiggins, who did it on both sides of the court. If he does regain that first-half of the season form, the Warriors will be tough to beat.

“You can’t teach that timing. You can’t teach that athleticism,” said Thompson. “Andrew was incredible tonight. He makes my job so much easier. … He’s just coming into his own.”

His coach feels the same way.

“Andrew’s had a really excellent playoff,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “He’s comfortable. He’s confident. He believes in himself. He believes in the team and what they’re doing. So this is who he is. He’s been just really, really consistent on both ends.”

Let’s not forget Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. The third Splash Brother displayed his usual bag of nifty tricks taking it to the basket, scoring 19.

“We were able to execute tonight,” said Poole. “But I’m sure they’re going to switch things up in Game 2.”

Looney, who’s really coming on this postseason, finished five-of-five from the field, keeping the Dallas defense honest and not allowing them to employ the Curry double-team blitz as much as they would like.

And just like that, it’s Golden State 1, Dallas 0. But don’t get too excited. That’s exactly what the home team is supposed to do. Heed Curry’s words. Momentum is a total stranger in the NBA playoffs, and the Mavericks could blow the Warriors off the court Friday night.

Then the series can start.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.