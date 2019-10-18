Warriors beat Lakers to finish preseason slate

CHASE CENTER — As Stephen Curry sprawled across the floor with five and a half minutes to go in regulation, the Chase Center crowd was briefly silenced.

After sliding backwards, fouled by Marcus Allen, Curry watched as his 26-foot 3-pointer went in and popped right back up. The crowd cheered out of relief as much as out of celebration. Curry hit the and-one and the Warriors took a 19-point lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in an eventual 124-103 win in the final preseason game. Curry scored 32 in 33 minutes.

Golden State’s last dress rehearsal before an Oct. 24 opening night against the Clippers reinforced the issues that have plagued them throughout the preseason: An uneven team with nine newcomers, bereft of some of its most diligent defenders, is going to have to lean heavily on Curry and Draymond Green, and will need a lot to go right just to make the playoffs.

With eight players 23 or younger, Golden State can no longer rely on multiple superstars’ ability to just turn the effort on late in games, a luxury they had for much of the last five seasons. Even with Curry, getting into early holes isn’t an option if Golden State is to even be in contention by the time Klay Thompson returns from ACL reconstruction in late February.

Curry and All-Star D’Angelo Russell couldn’t find enough of a rhythm together on offense early (which has been another constant theme) to make up for a defense that came in ranked 31st out of 38 teams that have played in the preseason, just behind the New Zealand Breakers. Even Green — who has to play a much larger role on defense as the youngsters learn — looked, by turns, frustrated and disinterested.

Facing a Lakers lineup more befitting the G League, the Warriors allowed 20 points in the first 6:32. Golden State trailed by as many as 13 in the first quarter, as Los Angeles posted a 76.8% effective field goal percentage.

“We’ve not been good at all defensively,” Kerr said before the game. “I thought last game, we were basically non-competitive, so that’s not a good combination.”

The lone defensive bright spot was rookie Eric Paschall, who, on a team that will struggle mightily on defense this season, will earn fans for his ability to be an on-ball defender against every position, which has improved over the course of the preseason. With him and Jordan Poole on the court to start the second quarter, the Warriors were able to keep close, taking 50-47 lead with 6:10 to go before the break.

Curry and Draymond Green then came back in without Russell, and Golden State went on a 21-8 run, capped by a wild Curry corner three at the buzzer to take a 71-55 lead, and Golden State never trailed again.

The Lakers shrank the lead to single digits by the start of the fourth quarter, but with 9:52 to go in regulation, Russell — who had a dismal first quarter — stopped and popped a transition three at the top of the arc — his sixth — to give the Warriors a 13-point lead.

It was the last of his 29 points in 29 minutes on 9-of-19 shooting and 6-of-11 from three — his best night of the preseason.

The Chase Center crowd provided its loudest cheer of the night.

It was only surpassed by Curry’s fadeaway three. After he got up off the floor, of course.