Warriors and Kevin Durant rediscover joy in Game 3 rout of Clippers

The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant falls to the floor as he makes a first-quarter shot and is fouled by the Los Angeles Clippers’ Danilo Galinari in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — As Klay Thompson dashed up the court after a two-handed, mean-mugging slam dunk in the waning moments of the first half on Thursday, he locked eyes with Kevin Durant. The two, smiling broadly, leaped up for a body bump.

The Golden State Warriors’ last three days have been dominated by introspection, reservation and doubt following their 31-point meltdown in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers. An apparent split between Kerr and Durant over the latter’s paltry eight shots in Game 2 added an air of tension. With all that in the background, Thursday marked a return to normalcy for Golden State, and most importantly, a return of fun.

The two-time defending champions played with their trademark joy once again on Thursday, while Durant — his aggressiveness questioned by Kerr and his mettle tested by Patrick Beverley —showed why he is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Earlier this week, Durant defiantly said, “You know who I am; I’m Kevin Durant.” In Thursday’s 132-105 win over the Clippers, he showed it, scoring 38 points and shooting 14-of-23.

One of Kerr’s four core values — arguably his most important — is to play with great joy. Even as they built up that 31-point lead on Monday, Golden State didn’t seem all that joyful, particularly Durant, who shot the ball just eight times — and only two down the stretch. He only took 24 shots in Games 1 and 2 combined.

Durant’s impending free agency had been a pressure point all season, leading to an on-court (and then locker room) spat with Draymond Green on a November trip to play the Clippers, and his nearly-weeklong media blackout and subsequent explosion. His sensitivity — both on and off the court — opened the door for Beverley to get under his skin, forcing him into a Game 1 ejection thanks to a pair of technical fouls, and leading to him fouling out with four offensive fouls in Game 2.

While mentioning Beverley in nearly every answer he gave to reporters on Wednesday, Durant also seemingly disagreed with Kerr, who suggested that Durant, one of the most efficient and prolific scorers in NBA history, take 20 or 30 shots per game in the playoffs. Durant insisted he needed to play within the flow of Golden State’s ball movement-heavy system.

With the crowd chanting “M-V-P” for his tormentor Beverley, Durant took four shots in the first six minutes, and every time he touched the ball, he looked to score. He didn’t miss his first shots until 19 minutes into the game, hitting his first six.

Midway through the second quarter, Durant had already attempted more shots (9) than he had all of Game 2 (8). Durant scored more points in the first half (27) than he did in Games 1 and 2 combined (22). He scored more in the first half than he had in any half in his postseason career.

The Warriors shellacked Los Angeles 41-24 in the first quarter, holding the Clippers to just 8-of-21 shooting from the floor while shooting 16-of-23 themselves.

Durant even got the better of Beverley, keeping his cool as Beverley put his hands all over him with 7:35 to go in the second quarter and drawing a foul. He then got a dish from Bogut and hit a rise-up jumper over Beverley to up the lead to 21.

A three by Andre Iguodala sent the Warriors veteran soaring back up court with his knees bent and his arms outstretched, and his defensive energy helped fuel a second unit that lacked DeMarcus Cousins, but got three dunks and lock-down defense from Kevon Looney.

With 5:37 left to go in the first half, Thompson drove home his dunk. The Los Angeles native — who grew up shooting baskets at Staples Center after Lakers practice — flexed both arms and mean mugged the crowd. Golden State was up by 23, and was as dominant — and as cohesive — as they’d been all season.

Golden State, though, saw Durant get a technical foul for just talking with eight minutes to go in the third, moments after Stephen Curry picked up his fourth foul. That’s where things went sour for the Warriors in Game 2, but Durant stepped up and hit a 3-pointer from the right side, keeping the lead at 29. After Durant missed his next 3-point attempt, Draymond Green gathered the rebound and tossed it back to a wide-open Durant on the left wing. After a slight hesitation, as if not quite knowing what to do with so much space, he nailed it, giving Golden State a 33-point lead. With 41.5 seconds left in the third quarter, Durant stepped inside and swatted a dunk attempt by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Through three quarters, Durant had more points than he’s had in a game since Feb. 10. His 23 shot attempts — one shy of what he’d compiled in Games 1 and 2 combined — were his most since March 23. His 10 attempted 3-pointers (he only hit three) were his most since Feb. 27. Durant did not see action in the fourth quarter. The one blemish on his night was the fact that Durant earned his third technical foul in three games. If he gets seven, he earns a one-game suspension.