Warriors agree to terms on two-year deal with Glenn Robinson

SACRAMENTO — The Golden State Warriors have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Detroit Pistons forward Glenn Robinson III, with a player option for the second year, according to multiple reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

The 25-year old Robinson gives the Warriors a wing defender that they were sorely lacking, with the departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson expected to miss the start of the season while recovering from surgery to repair his torn left ACL. The only wings on the roster before Tuesday were Alfonzo McKinnie and Jacob Evans, currently serving as the Warriors’ summer league point guard.

Given Golden State’s salary situation — up against the hard cap, having signed Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney, having added a max deal in D’Angelo Russell, with only mid-level exceptions and minimum deals to offer — the Warriors may have to choose between McKinnie and Robinson as their starting small forward next season.

McKinnie had a breakout year playing in 72 games — all but five off the bench — for the Warriors in his first full year in the NBA. He shot 48.7% from the field and 35.6% from three while averaging 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 points in 13.9 minutes per game.

The son of Glenn Robinson Jr., Robinson III was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Michigan in 2014. He’s had two stints in the G League, but over parts of six seasons, has averaged 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 points per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.1% from three.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Robinson appeared in 47 games (18 starts) last year for the Pistons, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13 minutes.

He became an unrestricted free agent after Detroit declined to pick up its team option on him. After acquiring both Robinson and Willie Cauley-Stein on Tuesday, Golden State now has nine players under the age of 25 among the 13 projected to be on the roster. That includes guard Shaun Livingston, who is expected to be waived or traded, with Evans looking to be being groomed to replace him as Stephen Curry’s backup.

Golden State owes Livingston $2 million on his $7.7 million contract if he’s cut before July 10, but his guarantee could be upped and he could be traded in order to create a trade exception that would allow the Warriors to add more talent.