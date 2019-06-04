Vogt wins it for Giants in extras, Bochy wins 1000th

Noah Syndergaard and Madison Bumgarner squared off at Citi Field on Tuesday night, and just as the two hurlers did when they met in the 2016 NL Wild Card Game, they left with no-decisions before a role player stepped up to deliver the go-ahead hit for the San Francisco Giants.

The stakes were nowhere near as high, but Stephen Vogt’s two-run double to give the Giants the lead en route to a 9-3 10-inning win over the New York Mets did have some added cache: It was Bruce Bochy’s 1,000th sun as Giants managed.

San Francisco’s win in the opening game of a three-game set against New York likely won’t be remembered as a moment that turned the 2019 Giants into contenders, but it was San Francisco’s a third consecutive win.

The Giants (24-35) turned the 10th into a marathon by turning Robert Gsellman into a punching bag. Gsellman had come in for the Mets after closer Edwin Diaz took care of the ninth with 24 pitches, and immediately got into trouble as Tyler Austin’s grounder found a hole in the right side and Brandon Belt walked. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Vogt doubled them both in, and after an intentional walk to Brandon Crawford with the intent of setting up a force play, Steven Duggar’s grounder deflected off Gsellman and into no-man’s land to score another run. Gsellman recorded just one out, and when Pablo Sandoval’s sharp grounder got past a diving Todd Frazier at third, two more runs scored. The sixth and final run of the inning would be charged to Hector Santiago, who surrendered Sandoval’s double and a two-out Mike Yastrzemski RBI single.

The crooked top of the 10th broke open what had been a tightly-contested game, with the Giants tying it in the seventh on Brandon Belt’s RBI double. Sandoval, who came into the game as a pinch-hitter, started the inning with an infield hit, and was eventually replaced at first by Yastrzemski after a force out. Syndergaard was relieved by Seth Lugo with two outs, who would give up a single to Evan Longoria to put men on the corners. Belt then doubled off the wall in right, but Jeff McNeil’s relay throw easily got Longoria at the plate to keep the game tied.

It thwarted a shutdown inning for New York (28-32) and ensured a no-decision for Syndergaard, who took the mound in the seventh with the lead after Bumgarner allowed a Pete Alonso solo homer, the rookie’s 20th, and a Wilson Ramos two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth.

Syndergaard finished with three runs allowed in 6 2/3 innings, striking out just four and walking three. The Giants had struck first with two runs in the fourth, with singles by Kevin Pillar and Duggar driving in runs. While Syndergaard allowed five hits, Bumgarner yielded six, striking out five and walking two. San Francisco would end up collecting 14 hits on the night, with three coming off Lugo and five coming in the marathon 10th.