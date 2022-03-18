USF’s Cinderella season comes to an end, despite Bouyea’s heroics

By Ethan Kassel

Special to The Examiner

INDIANAPOLIS — The San Francisco Dons may have fallen short in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998, losing 92-87 to Murray State in overtime, but Jamaree Bouyea finally got the recognition that he deserved, scoring a game-high 36 points and leading an eight-point rally in the final two minutes to force overtime before a national television audience.

“One word: pro,” said Murray State guard Tevin Brown, when asked to describe Bouyea.

A First Team All-WCC player in back-to-back years, Bouyea had typically been deprived of the attention he deserved. As strong as the conference has been, sending three teams to the NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga is typically the only program in the conference to get national recognition, and Saint Mary’s has had a stranglehold on second place in the conference for a decade.

Thursday’s game was televised on CBS, and the entire nation got to watch Bouyea at his best. With starting center Yauhen Massalski out with a knee injury, backcourt partner Khalil Shabazz struggling to shoot and bench weapons Zane Meeks and Julian Rishwain in foul trouble, Bouyea was asked to put on a show. He delivered.

“He basically put us on his back,” Meeks said.

USF (24-10) trailed 69-60 after Brown’s 3-pointer with 4:09 left and 73-65 with 1:58 remaining after Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams drove to the basket, but Shabazz hit his lone shot of the night with 1:41 remaining and Bouyea made two free throws with just under a minute to go. Patrick Tapé’s block gave the Dons the ball with 30 seconds left, and rather than try to drive for a layup and force the Racers to convert free throws, Bouyea used a stepback move to create just enough separation from Trae Hannibal to hit the game-tying 3-pointer from the wing with 17.4 on the clock.

He also scored nine of the Dons’ 14 points in overtime, including a three with his foot on the midcourt logo to give 10th-seeded USF an 84-83 lead with 2:06 to go, leading broadcaster Ian Eagle to exclaim, “Bouyea’s not human!” Murray State (31-2) outscored the Dons 9-3 the rest of the way, taking the lead for good on Williams’ turnaround shot with 1:15 left in the extra period, but the country finally saw the show that fans in San Francisco had been enjoying for the past five years.

Brown was far from the only one to comment on Bouyea’s excellence. Racers head coach Matt McMahon described his performance as “unbelievable.” As he went off for 17 points in the second half and nine more in OT, he drew commentary on Twitter from New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and former pros Chandler Parsons and Nick Young, the latter of which Bouyea idolized as a teenager.

“His legacy is gonna be as good as anyone else’s at USF,” Meeks said. “It’s my third year in college basketball, and he’s easily one of my favorite dudes.”

The Seaside native made just two of nine shots from the field in the first half, though he did drive through heavy contact for a layup at the halftime buzzer to send the Dons into the locker room with a 37-36 lead. He went 7-for-12 in the second half, including a 3-pointer from the logo to give USF a 44-41 lead, reminiscent of the shots he had drained to end the first half against BYU, Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s. For his final act, he made his first four shots in overtime, only missing a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left after the Racers had gone up by four on a layup by Jordan Skipper-Brown, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Williams, Skipper-Brown and Hannibal feasted without Massalski, leading seventh-seeded Murray State to a 43-35 advantage on the glass while fouling Tapé out of the game. That left Bouyea, normally a leader with a strong supporting cast, as the lone man carrying USF’s banner in front of a national audience, and he nearly led the one program that took a chance on him into the second round.

“This has been one of the best years of my life, if not the best,” Bouyea said. “Playing with these guys, they were unselfish and they’d do anything for the team. We had a goal since June 15th of making it to the tournament.”

His individual effort deserved an encore on Saturday against St. Peter’s, who stunned the basketball world by beating Kentucky before the Dons took the court, but on a night where the rest of USF’s starters combined for just 28 points, it meant the end of his five-year run in green and gold.

Kentucky’s loss meant Bouyea could have conceivably led the Dons to the Sweet 16, a stage they haven’t reached since 1979. While that won’t happen, he’s set himself up for a chance at a successful NBA career, and should he do so, he’ll always be remembered as the man who put USF on his back.

Ethan Kassel is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.