USF Dons pull away late to beat Princeton at Chase Center

CHASE CENTER — Jamaree Bouyea paused, puffed out his chest and stared into the stands behind the Chase Center’s basket, up at the three NBA championship banners.

After blocking Princeton forward Drew Friberg’s shot and getting out for a transition dunk, Bouyea had given San Francisco its largest lead of the night (14 points) in a 82-72 win over the Tigers at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center.

Far removed from their cozy 3,000-seat War Memorial Gym, the Dons put on a show at the $1.4-billion waterfront palace. San Francisco played persistently irritating defense to make up for an inconsistent offense, but got dynamic offensive performances from both Bouyea and Charles Minlend — a formula they’ll need to rely on as the new motion offense settles into a rhythm during head coach Todd Golden’s first season.

For the second game in a row, four Dons finished in double figures, with Bouyea leading all comers with 19 points in 33 minutes, and Minlend scoring 16 in 30.

Bouyea scored at all three levels, going 7-for-15 and 2-for-6 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds and three assists. Jimbo Lull scored 15 on 6-of-10 shooting, with a game-high 11 boards for the double-double as the Dons out-rebounded the Tigers 44-33.

After trailing for the first 14 minutes, an up-and-under lay-up by Minlend gave the Dons their first lead of the night at 32-30, and after hitting a 3-pointer at the top of the arc to make it 35-32, Bouyea paused briefly to raise his arms in the air to exhort a cheer from the 6,892 in attendance with over a minute to go in the first half. Bouyea then hit a driving left-handed dunk with 30 seconds left to make it 39-35, and San Francisco never trailed again.

San Francisco has thus far proven that its defense under Golden — the former defensive coordinator for three years under former head coach Kyle Smith — has a cumulative effect. San Francisco forced 10 first-half turnovers while allowing only two, and though the Dons only led by six points at the break, the Tigers struggled to get clean looks coming out of the half.

After shooting 52% from the field in the first half, Princeton started the second shooting 5-of-15. The Dons out-rebounded the Tigers 17-8 over the first 12 minutes out of the break, allowing a San Francisco team that started 7-of-21 from the field to build a 12-point lead.

Then, Jaelin Llewellyn — who scored a game-high 24 — was able to get out in transition and Princeton then found a way to exploit San Francisco’s switching, cutting the lead to six, but Lull hit a put-back and Dons freshman Josh Kunen — who Golden called the Dons’ Draymond Green — hit a lay-up, sparking a 13-4 run.

A step-in 3-pointer with 7:59 to go by Jordan Ratinho — who had gone just 1-for-4 from distance up to that point but finished 3-of-7 from three and scored 15 — put San Francisco up by 13, bringing what had been a somewhat muted crowd to its feet for the first time since Bouyea’s late three in the first half.

After the Tigers crept to within eight again, Shabazz — who started 1-for-4 in the first half — nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing with three and a half minutes left to put the Dons back up by 15. Lull expanded that lead to 17, 30 seconds later, with another layup under the basket, two of his 10 points in the paint on the night.