Point guard Ryan Rapp shoots a free throw for Victoria during the Australian U20 championships. (Courtesy / USF Athletics)

USF Dons point guard signee Ryan Rapp flips to Wazzu

Australian point guard Ryan Rapp is following Kyle Smith to Pullman

University of San Francisco men’s basketball signee Ryan Rapp has asked out of his National Letter of Intent, and the school, according to a source, is going to grant that request.

Rapp, a member of the three-man class that new Dons head basketball coach Todd Golden signed last month, announced on Instagram his intention to follow former San Francisco head coach Kyle Smith up to Pullman, and play for Washington State.

“A lot of things have changed these past few weeks, and I’m glad to say that I will be signing with Washington State University!” Rapp posted. “I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to play at San Francisco but decided to follow my head coach to the [C]ougars to play in the Pac-12!”

While losing the Australian point guard is certainly a loss, he likely would have been a developmental prospect as a freshman, and wouldn’t have seen much playing time. It’s likely that the Dons will use his spot to go after a post player, something they need with the graduation of Matt McCarthy.

