USF Dons men’s basketball gets five nationally-televised games

The San Francisco Dons will appear on national television five times this upcoming season, Todd Golden’s first at the helm of a program Kyle Smith brought back to prominence over the last three seasons.

In addition to the Dons’ two ESPN games — Golden’s first against his former coach at St. Mary’s, Randy Bennett, on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m., and San Francisco’s tilt with Gonzaga in Spokane on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. — three more nationally-televised games were added on Monday.

The Dons will appear three times on CBS Sports Network, part of the West Coast Conference’s recently announced partnership that will include at least 12 nationally broadcast men’s basketball games on CBS Sports Network during the upcoming season.

San Francisco will play back-to-back home games on CBS Sports Network on Dec. 3 and 4, when they host Arizona State and Cal at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Both games are slated for an 8:00 p.m. tip.

USF’s trip to Moraga to face the Gaels on Thursday, Jan. 23 will also appear on CBS Sports Network. That game will be start at 7:30 p.m.

Picked to finish sixth in the WCC, the Dons open on Tues., Nov. 5 with Sonoma State at the Sobrato Center, and will play the first collegiate game held at the Golden State Warriors’ new Chase Center on Nov. 9.