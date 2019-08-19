USF Dons forward Miciah Madison named preseason All-WCC

USF Dons forward Miciah Madison (15) during the NCAA match between the USF Dons and the Oregon State Beavers, played at Negoesco Stadium in San Francisco, CA on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Courtesy / USF Athletics)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference released its annual preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday, and while the San Francisco Dons women’s soccer team was picked to finish sixth for the third consecutive year, senior forward Miciah Madison was named to the preseason All-WCC team.

The Dons forward becomes the first San Francisco women’s soccer player to earn preseason all-conference honors since Jessica Nakae and Ali Schaffer were named to the All-WCC preseason team in 2016.

Coming off a breakout junior season in which she earned USCA Second-Team All-West Region honors and was named First Team All-WCC, Madison ranks sixth all-time in Dons history with 14 assists. She finished last year with four goals and 11 assists which is a San Francisco single-season record.

The Dons, who finished fifth last season, got 43 points overall in the preseason poll, which was voted on by the conference’s 10 head coaches. BYU and Santa Clara — which came in first and second in 2018 — tied for the most points in the poll at 77, followed by Pepperdine — last season’s third-place finisher — with 65. Portland was picked to finish fourth with 47 points, Gonzaga was fifth with 44 followed by San Francisco.

The Dons went 11-7-2 in 2018, including a 4-3-2 mark in conference play, just their third winning record in WCC play in program history, and second under eighth year head coach Jim Millinder. San Francisco will kick off its 35th season in Hawaii, when they take on USC on Saturday, Aug. 24 as part of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff hosted by the University of Hawaii. After facing the Trojans, the Dons face the host Rainbow Wāhine, then travel to San Diego State, before heading to Los Angeles to play Illinois on Sept. 1, and finally returning home to face UC Riverside on Sept. 5 and Stanford on Sept. 8 at Negoesco Stadium.