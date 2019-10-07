USF Dons basketball inks deal with KNBR

The University of San Francisco athleticsdepartment and Cumulus San Francisco’s sports talk radio station KNBR 1050 have announced a multi-year agreement which will make the all-sports station the new radio flagship of USF Dons men’s basketball.

KNBR 1050 will carry all games plus pregame and postgame shows on one of the region’s strongest radio signals, and will stream all broadcasts via KNBR.com and the KNBR app as San Francisco begins its first season under 34-year-old first-year head coach Todd Golden. The Dons are picked to finish sixth in the West Coast Conference.

“We are proud and excited about this new relationship and we look forward to taking USF Athletics to new heights with this very strong radio and digital partner,” athletic director Joan McDermott said in a statement.

The partnership, which The Examiner has learned will be for three years, will begin with the Dons’ season opener on Nov. 5 against Sonoma State in War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center.

The partnership will continue as San Francisco hosts the first collegiate basketball game held at the Golden State Warriors’ new Chase Center in Mission Bay on Nov. 9. The women’s team will take on Stanford at 3 p.m. with the men tipping off against Princeton at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for those games go on sale on Wednesday for the general public.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership between two energized brands,” Jeremiah Crowe, Program Director of KNBR 104.5-FM, 680-AM and KNBR 1050-AM, said in a statement. “The Dons are a perfect fit for KNBR 1050’s expanding lineup and their game day experience is second-to-none across the market.”

The on-air broadcast team will include longtime voice of the Dons, Pat Olson, who has served as the program’s play-by-play man since the 1990-91 season, calling over 800 games. He also is the lead voice for USF’s women’s volleyball and takes on assignments with the Dons’ soccer and baseball programs, as well. Olson has been involved in sports media for over 25 years and served as sports director at KNBR 680-AM in San Francisco from 1993-2001.