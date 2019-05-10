USF catcher Robert Emery named to Posey Award Watch List

University of San Francisco catcher Robert Emery has been added to the watch list for the Buster Posey Award, given to the top catcher in collegiate baseball.

The award, given by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, announced the watch list from a total of 91 nominees.

Emery has been one of the Dons’ most consistent bats this season while also being strong defensively behind the plate. Entering this weekend’s series at BYU (San Francisco dropped the opener, 20-3), Emery leads the Dons with a .318 batting average, and was second on the team with 54 hits, 12 doubles and 34 RBIs. He’s also scored 22 runs, hit three home runs, is slugging .441 and owns a .380 on-basepercentage.

In his 24 starts behind the plate, San Francisco has gone 14-10. Emery has thrown out 34.5% of would-be base stealers, and owns a .990 fielding percentage in 200 chances.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists on May 17, and the finalists will be announced June 3. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 22nd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 27, 2019.

Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart — the No. 2 overall draft pick last year by the San Francisco Giants — was named the catcher of the year in 2018. Alex Holderbach of Eastern Kentucky University and Reynaldo Pastrana of Marshall University were the other finalists for the award.