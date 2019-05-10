University of San Francisco catcher Robert Emery steps into the box against Cal on May 7, 2019, at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

USF catcher Robert Emery named to Posey Award Watch List

USF catcher Robert Emery lands on exclusive watch list for best collegiate catcher in country

University of San Francisco catcher Robert Emery has been added to the watch list for the Buster Posey Award, given to the top catcher in collegiate baseball.

The award, given by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, announced the watch list from a total of 91 nominees.

Emery has been one of the Dons’ most consistent bats this season while also being strong defensively behind the plate. Entering this weekend’s series at BYU (San Francisco dropped the opener, 20-3), Emery leads the Dons with a .318 batting average, and was second on the team with 54 hits, 12 doubles and 34 RBIs. He’s also scored 22 runs, hit three home runs, is slugging .441 and owns a .380 on-basepercentage.

In his 24 starts behind the plate, San Francisco has gone 14-10. Emery has thrown out 34.5% of would-be base stealers, and owns a .990 fielding percentage in 200 chances.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists on May 17, and the finalists will be announced June 3. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 22nd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 27, 2019.

Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart — the No. 2 overall draft pick last year by the San Francisco Giants — was named the catcher of the year in 2018. Alex Holderbach of Eastern Kentucky University and Reynaldo Pastrana of Marshall University were the other finalists for the award.

Previous story
Tyler Austin drives in six, but Giants can’t complete comeback
Next story
Kevin Durant injury to keep him out for rest of Western Conference Semifinals

Just Posted

Corporate tax on stock compensation gains board backing as it heads toward November ballot

Proposal expected to have the greatest impact on companies that go public like Uber

Mayor Breed to ‘double’ pace of bike lane production, step-up enforcement

People who ride bicycles may be popping wheelies after Mayor London Breed’s… Continue reading

Warriors endure loss of Durant to beat back Rockets in Game 5

Kevin Durant goes down with right calf strain in nightmare third, but Curry and Thompson come up big

SF Uber and Lyft drivers take to the streets, block Market Street traffic for better wages

Protest outside Uber headquarters comes as company prepares to go public

Faced with few good options, school board reverses course on student lunches

District renews contract with vendor Revolution Foods but leaders unhappy with food waste, quality

Most Read