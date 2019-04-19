USF basketball to add Oakland native Vinnie McGhee to staff

New Dons head coach Todd Golden adds McClymonds and Oakland Soldiers alum to his first staff

Vinnie McGhee stands on the sidelines during a time out while coaching at the University of Northern Colorado. (Courtesy / UNC)

New University of San Francisco men’s basketball coach Todd Golden will add Northern Colorado assistant coach and Oakland native Vinnie McGhee to his staff, the Examiner has confirmed.

Originally reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Examiner has learned from a source with knowledge of the situation that the Dons will announce the addition of McGhee to the staff on Monday.

The hiring is a savvy one, as McGhee has a connection to the Oakland community — long a fertile ground for underrecruited talent. He played his AAU ball for the Oakland Soldiers, and graduated from McClymonds.

McGhee began his collegiate career at Sacramento State in 2007-08, where he was the Big Sky Freshman of the Year and an all-conference honorable mention selection. In his one year with the Hornets, McGee averaged 5.1 assists per game (142 total — eighth-most for a single season in program history) and averaged 12.1 points per game — ninth most in program history. He set three all-time single season records, four Division I career records and four Division I single season records.

Then, he headed to Cal State Northridge, and after sitting out the 2008-09 season, hit 53 3-pointers in his first year for the Matadors. He finished his collegiate career with over 1,000 points, and then played one professional season with the San Francisco Rumble of the ABA, averaging 22.7 points per game.

Asked during his time at Northridge who the toughest player he’d ever played against was, he cited former San Francisco guard Antonio Kellog, another Oakland product.

McGhee started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas-El Paso under Tim Floyd, handling player development, player academics, travel, scouting reports and video editing for the Miners.

Upon McGhee’s hiring at Northern Colorado in 2016, Floyd said in a release that he was impressed with McGhee’s work ethic and big personality.

“I have no doubt that he’s going to be a star in this business at some point,” Floyd said. “Players love him, and I think he understands what a player is and where to go get them.”

McGhee has spent the last three seasons on staff as an assistant at Northern Colorado, and was on the bench in 2017-18 when the Bears won the first postseason basketball tournament in Big Sky history, beating Illinois-Chicago to claim the College Insider Tournament title.

During his time in Greely, McGhee has been a part of a staff that has gone 58-41, winning 20 or more games each of the last two seasons after an 11-18 campaign in 2016-17.