Tyler Beede twirls second straight gem for Giants

Bruce Bochy on Tyler Beede taking the next step after Los Angeles #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/nhYcgq9CmG — Ryan Gorcey (@RyanGorcey) September 14, 2019

ORACLE PARK — Tyler Beede gnawed at his gum and kept his head down as Lou Seal gyrated atop the San Francisco Giants dugout, and the Oracle Park crowd stood to give him a standing ovation.

“I think I was still locked in,” said Beede, who at that point, had thrown 87 pitches and struck out five.

In his second strong outing after a brutal eight-start stretch, Beede threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins in Friday’s 1-0 win — the Giants’ big-league-leading fifth such win on the season. It marked perhaps a turning point for both Beede — once a top-five prospect for the club — and San Francisco, which saw two more rookies come in and close the door.

Before his last outing — against the Dodgers last week in another 1-0 win —Beede was had gone 0-6 with 29 earned runs in his last 37 innings. Then, he re-tooled his approach. He got more aggressive. He started letting his arm work.

In his outing at Dodger Stadium last week (another 1-0 win), 26-year-old righty was something he hadn’t been in an eight-inning July 19 start against the New York Mets: Effective. Though he only lasted five innings, he held the dangerous Dodgers to four hits and no runs, striking out five. The only reason he wasn’t allowed to go longer was because he hadn’t gone past the sixth inning since that July 19 start.

On Friday, Beede did something he hadn’t done with any consistency this season: He truly commanded the zone. An easy arm action gave his ball late life down in the zone, and he was able to work both sides of the plate with ease, getting jam shots and swinging bunts, as well as called strikes on the edges. He faced just one over the minimum through five.

While most of his pitches this season have tended to go down and in, he was able to work all four quadrants on Friday night, getting eight called strikes with his fastball alone. He kept his pitch count down, too, with just 12 foul balls, and didn’t let a man advance past first base, allowing three singles and a walk.

Beede, though, did get some help. After allowing his first hit — a second-inning bloop to right by Starlin Castro — he got a a Mauricio Dubon-sparked double play (Dubon’s alert tag would later snag a stealing Magneuris Sierra in the seventh). He was also the beneficiary of a sliding grab in right by Mike Yastrzemski in the third and a long running catch in the left-center field gap by Stephen Vogt in the fourth.

Vogt led off the sixth with a double off the base of the right field wall (his second leadoff hit of the day), and rode home on a bouncing RBI single through the left side by Buster Posey, hitting sixth for the first time since 2010, to put San Francisco up 1-0. That was good enough.

Beede exited after walking Harold Ramirez, giving way to sumbarining Tyler Rogers to record the final two outs of the frame, and Shaun Anderson struck out one in a quick ninth for his second big league save. After posting an ERA north of 8.00 over his first six appearances this season, Beede has not allowed a run in his last 12 1/3 innings, giving up just seven hits and striking out 11.