Sure, we can talk about the future of the 49ers. He’s already wearing a starter’s jersey, so it makes sense. Before we start pinwheel-projecting forward, though, it might be useful to take a couple of steps back and remember what we’re dealing with.

Trey Lance:

Was in the ninth grade when Jimmy Garoppolo hit the NFL.

Played the functional equivalent of one year of college football.

Incurred a preseason finger injury in 2021 that, it turns out, bothered him all season and affected his ability to pass the ball.

Can legally buy a drink. But not by much.

I’m saying that the rush to turn the page on Jimmy G. and embrace the Trey Lance era, while appealing on a bunch of levels, is in dire need of a reality check. The future is exciting. It’s also opaque.

That future is semiformally underway, confirmed by this week’s OTAs. The acronym stands for Organized Team Activity, and it’s voluntary, except that everybody keeps a book on who shows up and who doesn’t. Lance was certainly there, and he looked good at quarterback.

At least, we think he did. We really have almost nothing to go on because the beat writers were allowed in for only a fraction of the stuff that went on. We do know Lance completed 17 of 20 passes during a nonpadded practice that was mostly 7-on-7 drills (meaning no pass rush), but because Nate Sudfeld went 12 for 14 in the same setup, maybe it was just a great day to be a passer.

We know Brian Griese, Kyle Shanahan’s new QBs coach, called Lance “an outstanding young man in so many ways.” If that leaves you wondering whether any of these ways are football ways, the honest answer is: Griese just got here. He’s essentially meeting and evaluating Lance in real time. Give the guy a second, wouldya?

You can be tantalized by Lance’s potential and still have context. Here’s some of the context: Joe Montana was 25 when he became the 49ers’ full-time starter at quarterback. Steve Young was 24 when he took over in Tampa Bay. The closest thing to what’s happening with Lance right now is Alex Smith’s journey, in which the first overall pick in the NFL draft started seven games in 2005 at age 21, then went the full rack the following season at 22.

The point isn’t that Lance, who turned 22 three weeks ago, is about to become Montana or Young — or Alex Smith, for that matter. It’s that Lance is still in the process of becoming whatever it is that he’s going to be as an NFL quarterback. That he’ll be doing it on the job, while trying to win games for a 49ers team that thinks it can make another deep playoff push, is easily the most fascinating thing about the 2022 season.

This week was about learning a little more. It wasn’t a secret that Lance banged his index finger last year during a preseason game against the Raiders, but Lance now says the resulting chipped bone bothered him throughout 2021, and it may have subtly altered his throwing style as he compensated for it.

That may suggest that we’ll see a more accurate passer in ’22, as the finger appears fully healed. Accuracy is going to be pivotal for Lance because he’s working in a Shanahan-designed system that consistently rewards the well-placed pass. As everyone has seen, Lance also has the arm strength to be on time with a deep ball, and the Niners drafted speedy wideout Danny Gray from Southern Methodist University to give their QB that sort of option.

In other words, it’s all systems go. That means going forward with a quarterback for whom San Francisco’s front office was willing to give up a ton in draft capital to obtain — which is not the same as saying the 49ers have an experienced leader.

Lance’s background is so intriguing. He was a great high school player whose offers from the big boys of college football were all either at receiver or defensive back, so he chose North Dakota State in order to be a quarterback. He threw one pass there in 2018, had a fine 2019 season, lost the 2020 schedule to COVID and then opted out to get ready for the ’21 draft. Naturally, he went third overall.

His rookie season with the Niners consisted of one half against the Seahawks (on almost no notice), a Week 5 start in Arizona (he wasn’t great) and a Week 17 start against Houston (much better). And that’s it, really. That’s the book on Lance — that, and the unerring sense from the S.F. execs that they could barely wait to hand him the reins.

It’s interesting: With Garoppolo, one of the things that seemed to drive 49ers fans insane was that they thought they knew what they were getting. That is, when Jimmy G. was out there, you already had a sense that there were certain things in the passing game you’d see and a bunch of things you wouldn’t. The advantage and disadvantage of being a veteran is that people know you.

With Lance, it’s just the opposite. All the fun is in wondering what might happen. Of the 10 highest single-season passing yardage totals in 49ers history, none has been logged by a quarterback younger than 25 — but that feels like old thinking, doesn’t it? The future is here, and it’s just plain young.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.