TPC Harding Park hosts inaugural Pride tournament

City-owned golf course takes part in Pride for first time with scramble tournament

Golf carts are lined up before the inaugural Pride Pro-Am Golf Tournament at TPC Harding Park on June 27, 2019. (Courtesy / SF Rec and Park)

LGBTQ golfers and allies gathered at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Wednesday for the first-ever San Francisco Pride Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

The inaugural fundraising event was hosted by TPC Harding Park in partnership with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, the Northern California Professional Golfers Association and the First Tee of San Francisco. The TopGolf/Tom Smith team won the event, which featured more than 115 amateurs and 23 PGA professionals.

All proceeds from the one-day event at the only city-owned course will benefit the San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration Committee, a nonprofit organization dedicated to education and commemoration of LGBT heritage.

“It’s important to us to incorporate the inclusive spirit of Pride into our programming at the Recreation and Park Department,” said SF Rec and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg. “It’s our goal to make sure everyone has a chance to get out and play.”

Wednesday’s scamble tournament was hosted on the same fairways played by Ken Venturi, Billy Casper and Tiger Woods. In 2020, that same course will host the PGA Championship, and in 2025, the Presidents Cup.

“We are honored to be one of the first golf courses to host an LGBT fundraiser of this caliber,”said Tom Smith, TPC Harding Park general manager. “It’s humbling to be part of something this historic and witness the San Francisco community come together for such an important cause.”

A silent auction and post-round dinner followed the tournament, courtesy of the club’s Cypress Grill.