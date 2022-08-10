The recent passing of Bill Russell got me thinking about the other champions the Bay Area has produced.

Among the greatest baseball, basketball, and football players in history, even arguably the greatest in their respective sports – Barry Bonds, Russell, and Tom Brady – have Bay Area ties. (Bonds and Brady attended the same high school.) And that’s not to mention the man so iconic he was name-checked in the theme song of a landmark countercultural film released 16 years after his retirement.

So I decided to make a list.

Now, I could have taken the easy way out and expanded the list to include all the athletes who deserved to make the cut. Johnny Miller and Ken Venturi, who both won major championships in golf, attended Lincoln High in San Francisco. Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts first threw for Saint Ignatius. KC Jones, Bill Russell’s teammate in college and in the NBA, has a park named for him in the Bayview. Willie Stargell attended Encinal High in Alameda. Looking further afield, Kristi Yamaguchi (of Fremont) and Peggy Fleming (of San Jose) are both among the greatest figure skaters this country has produced, and Brandi Chastain (also San Jose) won two World Cups.

But expanding the list would be cheating. So I kept it to 10 (with one honorable mention). And I ranked it, because where’s the fun in not senselessly arguing over things that can never objectively be settled. That’s why bars and pubs were invented, and I should thank the gang at LaRocca’s in North Beach for helping me to arrive at the list I here present:

Honorable Mention -- Joey Chestnut

Okay, I’m cheating by including Joey Chestnut as an honorable mention, but how do you ignore sustained greatness. The 14-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner hails from San Jose. Now, one can argue that hot dog eating is not a sport, but there are not one, but two international competitive eating leagues, and Nathan’s contest, held on the Coney Island boardwalk every 4th of July, is the pinnacle of the, ahem, sport, one that Chestnut has dominated for a decade and a half.

No. 10 -- Jason Kidd

San Francisco-born Jason Kidd played his high school ball at St. Joseph’s in Alameda. To hear folks tell it, he was the best high school basketball player they ever saw. He was not bad after high school either. He shared NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 1995 with Grant Hill and would go on to be selected First Team All-NBA five times and win an NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. At the time he retired, Kidd ranked second all-time in both assists and steals. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last October.

No. 9 -- Matt Biondi

A little throat clearing: This spot could have gone to Mark Spitz, whose seven swimming gold medals at the 1972 Munich Olympics were not surpassed until Michael Phelps won eight in Beijing in 2008. But Spitz, who went to high school in Santa Clara, was born in Modesto and did not move to the Bay Area until he was 14. And so I decided to go with the Moraga-born Matt Biondi instead, who, during his swimming career, won a total of 11 medals, eight of them gold, and would, at various times, hold the world record in five different events.

No. 8 - Joe Morgan

“Little Joe” of Castlemont High in Oakland was perhaps the greatest second baseman in Major League Baseball history and leader of the Cincinnati Reds teams that won back-to-back World Series in 1975 and 1976. They were dubbed the Big Red Machine and Morgan would be named National League MVP both years. His 1975 season was among the 20 best ever by an everyday baseball player at any position.

No. 7 -- Rickey Henderson

Oakland has produced more than its fair share of great baseball players. This time, it is Oakland Tech’s turn, home to Rickey Henderson, the best lead-off batter in the game’s history. In his prime, there was perhaps no more intimidating hitter. Sure, his teammates Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco could both hit the ball a mile, but starting pitchers were terrified of Henderson, who could either lead off a game with a home run – he hit more lead-off home runs than anyone else – or single and then steal second before the pitcher had time to settle into his stretch. He remains baseball’s all-time leader in runs scored.

No. 6 -- OJ Simpson

Product of Potrero Hill and Gallileo High School – which boasts among its other alums San Francisco Mayor London Breed – OJ Simpson will probably be remembered in history more for his acquittal for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, than what he accomplished as a football player. But the trial of the century would not have been that if not for the playing days that preceded it. His 1973 season is the greatest by any running back in professional football history. He averaged 143 rushing yards per contest, eclipsing by a full first down Jim Brown’s previous record of 133, and amassed a total of more than 2000 yards in 14 games.

No. 5 -- Frank Robinson

Frank Robinson will not be the last McClymonds High School athlete on this list, but he is the first. Robinson played both baseball and basketball at the Oakland school, where, it is rumored, he started at center on the basketball team ahead of a certain Bill Russell. But 70 years after the fact, that may be legend. What is fact is that Robinson hit 576 home runs, 10th all-time; won the MVP award in both the American and National League, the only player to accomplish the feat; and would, in 1975, become the first Black man to manage a team in Major League Baseball.

No. 4 -- Barry Bonds

Sadly, Barry Bonds’ post-baseball reputation has less to do with his skill as a player than it does with the perception that he allegedly took copious amounts of performance enhancing drugs. Putting that aside, there is little dispute that Bonds was already one of the best in baseball before any evidence of steroid use appeared. In the early 90s he won the National League MVP three times in four years, the last for the Giants, whom he led to 103 wins in 1993. Before that, he swung his bat for Serra High in San Mateo.

No. 3 -- Tom Brady

The next athlete on our list is another Junipero Serra High School graduate – Tom Brady. Brady is, hopefully without argument by now, the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He has won seven Super Bowls in 10 trips and between 2011 and 2018 led the New England Patriots to eight consecutive AFC Championship games. There is no quarterback, and perhaps no athlete, you would rather want leading your team when you are losing and need to find some way to come back.

No. 2 -- Joe DiMaggio

San Francisco’s defining athlete, Joe DiMaggio’s style and grace mesmerized generations of fans, both during and after his career. Like others on this list, his on-field exploits grew into off-field legend. He is remembered now as much for his marriage to Marilyn Monroe (ceremony performed at San Francisco City Hall because Monroe was already divorced from Arthur Miller) and the lyrics to Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs Robinson,” as he is for any of his feats as a New York Yankee. So I will list them: career .325 hitter, three-time MVP, nine-time World Series Champion, and, of course, that 56-game hitting streak, which likely will never be surpassed.

No. 1 -- Bill Russell

The galaxy of stars that emerged from the Bay Area is perhaps the greatest any city or region has produced. Despite that, as I wrote previously in my tribute to him, none of the athletes mentioned above has approached Russell’s success on the court – 5 NBA MVP awards and those 11 NBA Championships in 13 seasons – or his stature off it. He is the Bay Area’s GOAT.