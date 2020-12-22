Three 49ers selected to 2020 Pro Bowl

All-star game between NFC an AFC will not be played this season

Kyle Juszczyk runs up field after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Juszczyk was one of three San Francisco 49ers named to the Pro Bowl this week. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Middle linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams and fullback Kyle Juszczyk were the 49ers players selected to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pro Bowl — the NFL’s all-star game between the NFC and AFC — will not be played this season.

Warner was named to his first Pro Bowl. A third-round draft choice out of BYU in 2018, Warner leads the 49ers with 101 tackles to go along with three passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

It is Williams’ eighth time being picked for the Pro Bowl and first with the Niners. Williams was acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Washington Football Team for a fifth-round draft choice. He has started all 13 games he has played in, missing one due to COVID.

Juszczyk was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time, including fourth with the Niners. Juszczyk, who signed as a free agent with the 49ers in 2017 after four years with the Baltimore Ravens, has rushed 15 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 16 passes for 188 yards and two TDs.

Voting was done by fans, players and coaches from around the NFL.

The 49ers (5-9), who were eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday’s 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, play at the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) on Saturday.

football NFL

