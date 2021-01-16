This week in Bay Area sports

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):
Sunday
Cal women at Utah
11 a.m., Huntsman Center, Pac-12 Network
The struggling Golden Bears have won two of the last four meetings with the Utes.
Stanford women at Colorado
11 a.m., CU Events Center, Pac-12 Network
The top-ranked Cardinal have beat the Buffaloes 16 straight times, including two tight battles in 2020.
Monday
Sharks at Blues
5 p.m., Enterprise Center, NBCSCA
The Sharks’ season-opening eight-game road trip continues against the reigning Central Division winner.
Warriors at Lakers
7 p.m., Staples Center, TNT
The Warriors wrap up a quick road trip against LeBron James and the defending NBA champs.
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Sharks at Blues
6 p.m., Enterprise Center, NBCSCA
Tomas Hertl and the Sharks wrap up their two-game road series against St. Louis.
Warriors vs. Spurs
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA
Steve Kerr faces his coaching mentor, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, as the Warriors return home.
Thursday
USF men at Santa Clara
7 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, ESPNU
The Dons have beaten the Broncos in four of the last five meetings between the ancient rivals.
Stanford men vs. USC
2 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, FS1
Ziaire Williams and the Trojans’ Evan Mobley square off in a battle of highly touted freshmen.
Cal men vs. UCLA
6 p.m., Haas Pavilion, ESPN or ESPN2
Senior Makale Foreman and the Golden Bears face surging UCLA, which beat Cal 76-56 on Dec. 6.
Warriors vs. Knicks
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA
Draymond Green and the Warriors play on back-to-back nights against rebuilding New York.
Friday
Stanford women vs. UCLA
TBA, Kaiser Permanente Arena, TBA
The Cardinal have won four of the last five meetings with the No. 8 Bruins, including a 61-49 win Dec. 21.
Cal women vs. USC
4 p.m., Haas Pavilion, no TV
The Golden Bears look to bounce back from a 77-54 loss to the Trojans on Dec. 21.
Sharks at Wild
5 p.m., Xcel Energy Center, NBCSCA
Logan Couture and the Sharks head to the Twin Cities for a two-game series against Minnesota.
Cal men vs. USC
5 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
Junior Andre Kelly and the Golden Bears square off against the Trojans in their only scheduled matchup.
Saturday
USF women at Santa Clara
7 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, WCC Network
Four of the last nine matchups between the Dons and rival Broncos have been decided in overtime.
Warriors at Jazz
2 p.m., Vivant Arena, NBCSBA
The Warriors make a quick trip to Salt Lake City to face Donovan Mitchell and Utah.
Stanford men vs. UCLA
2 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, KTVU (Ch. 2)
Senior Oscar da Silva and the Cardinal go for a sweep of the Bruins following a 74-59 win Jan. 15.
USF men vs. St. Mary’s
4 p.m., War Memorial Gym, CBS Sports Network
The Dons have dropped three straight in the series to the Gaels after winning back-to-back home games.
