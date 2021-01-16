This week in Bay Area sports

San Jose Sharks (pictured Feb. 15, 2020 vs. Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center) open the season on Monday against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. (Tribune News Service archive)

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Sunday

Cal women at Utah

11 a.m., Huntsman Center, Pac-12 Network

The struggling Golden Bears have won two of the last four meetings with the Utes.

Stanford women at Colorado

11 a.m., CU Events Center, Pac-12 Network

The top-ranked Cardinal have beat the Buffaloes 16 straight times, including two tight battles in 2020.

Monday

Sharks at Blues

5 p.m., Enterprise Center, NBCSCA

The Sharks’ season-opening eight-game road trip continues against the reigning Central Division winner.

Warriors at Lakers

7 p.m., Staples Center, TNT

The Warriors wrap up a quick road trip against LeBron James and the defending NBA champs.

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Sharks at Blues

6 p.m., Enterprise Center, NBCSCA

Tomas Hertl and the Sharks wrap up their two-game road series against St. Louis.

Warriors vs. Spurs

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Steve Kerr faces his coaching mentor, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, as the Warriors return home.

Thursday

USF men at Santa Clara

7 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, ESPNU

The Dons have beaten the Broncos in four of the last five meetings between the ancient rivals.

Stanford men vs. USC

2 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, FS1

Ziaire Williams and the Trojans’ Evan Mobley square off in a battle of highly touted freshmen.

Cal men vs. UCLA

6 p.m., Haas Pavilion, ESPN or ESPN2

Senior Makale Foreman and the Golden Bears face surging UCLA, which beat Cal 76-56 on Dec. 6.

Warriors vs. Knicks

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Draymond Green and the Warriors play on back-to-back nights against rebuilding New York.

Friday

Stanford women vs. UCLA

TBA, Kaiser Permanente Arena, TBA

The Cardinal have won four of the last five meetings with the No. 8 Bruins, including a 61-49 win Dec. 21.

Cal women vs. USC

4 p.m., Haas Pavilion, no TV

The Golden Bears look to bounce back from a 77-54 loss to the Trojans on Dec. 21.

Sharks at Wild

5 p.m., Xcel Energy Center, NBCSCA

Logan Couture and the Sharks head to the Twin Cities for a two-game series against Minnesota.

Cal men vs. USC

5 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Junior Andre Kelly and the Golden Bears square off against the Trojans in their only scheduled matchup.

Saturday

USF women at Santa Clara

7 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, WCC Network

Four of the last nine matchups between the Dons and rival Broncos have been decided in overtime.

Warriors at Jazz

2 p.m., Vivant Arena, NBCSBA

The Warriors make a quick trip to Salt Lake City to face Donovan Mitchell and Utah.

Stanford men vs. UCLA

2 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Arena, KTVU (Ch. 2)

Senior Oscar da Silva and the Cardinal go for a sweep of the Bruins following a 74-59 win Jan. 15.

USF men vs. St. Mary’s

4 p.m., War Memorial Gym, CBS Sports Network

The Dons have dropped three straight in the series to the Gaels after winning back-to-back home games.

