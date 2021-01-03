The week in Bay Area sports

Here’s a look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):
Today
Cal women at Arizona
11 a.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Network
Golden Bears sophomore Leilani McIntosh is back in her home state to face the No. 6 Wildcats.
Stanford women at Arizona State
3 p.m., Desert Financial Arena, Pac-12 Network
The No. 1 Cardinal are in search of their sixth straight win over the Sun Devils.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
5:30 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA
Damian Lilliard and Portland play their second game in three days in The City.
Monday
USF women vs. Loyola Marymount
2 p.m., War Memorial Gym, no TV
The Dons snapped a four-game losing streak to the Lions with a 70-68 win on Leylah Vigil’s late layup.
Warriors vs. Kings
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA
Rookie Tyrese Haliburton plays his first game against Sacramento’s NorCal rival.
Wednesday
Warriors vs. Clippers
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and ESPN
Kawhi Leonard brings Los Angeles to San Francisco for the first of back-to-back games.
Thursday
USF men vs. Pepperdine
6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, ESPNU
The Dons won 63-61 in overtime in the only match last season and have won seven of eight over the Waves.
Cal men vs. Washington State
7 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
Matt Bradley and the Golden Bears welcome the Cougars, who are off to a hot start.
Stanford men vs. Washington
6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, FS1
Daejon Davis, who recently scored his 1,000th career point, and the Cardinal host the Huskies.
Friday
Warriors vs. Clippers
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and ESPN
Rookie James Wiseman and the Warriors host L.A. to complete a busy first week of 2021.
Cal women vs. Oregon State
2 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
The game could be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Beavers’ program.
Stanford women vs. Oregon
6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
The No. 1 Cardinal have lost five of their last six games vs. the No. 8 Ducks, including all three last season.
Saturday
Cal men vs. Washington
Noon, Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
The Huskies are off to a rough start after losing two players to the NBA Draft.
Stanford men vs. Washington State
6:30 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
The Cardinal are looking for their ninth straight win over the Cougars.
USF men at Loyola Marymount
6 p.m., Gersten Pavilion, no TV
The Dons hit the road in search of their fourth straight victory in the series vs. the Lions.
