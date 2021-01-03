Bulls guard Coby White is pictured chasing Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Dec. 27. The Warriors are scheduled to play several games at Chase Center this week. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The week in Bay Area sports

Here’s a look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Today

Cal women at Arizona

11 a.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Network

Golden Bears sophomore Leilani McIntosh is back in her home state to face the No. 6 Wildcats.

Stanford women at Arizona State

3 p.m., Desert Financial Arena, Pac-12 Network

The No. 1 Cardinal are in search of their sixth straight win over the Sun Devils.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

5:30 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Damian Lilliard and Portland play their second game in three days in The City.

Monday

USF women vs. Loyola Marymount

2 p.m., War Memorial Gym, no TV

The Dons snapped a four-game losing streak to the Lions with a 70-68 win on Leylah Vigil’s late layup.

Warriors vs. Kings

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Rookie Tyrese Haliburton plays his first game against Sacramento’s NorCal rival.

Wednesday

Warriors vs. Clippers

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and ESPN

Kawhi Leonard brings Los Angeles to San Francisco for the first of back-to-back games.

Thursday

USF men vs. Pepperdine

6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, ESPNU

The Dons won 63-61 in overtime in the only match last season and have won seven of eight over the Waves.

Cal men vs. Washington State

7 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Matt Bradley and the Golden Bears welcome the Cougars, who are off to a hot start.

Stanford men vs. Washington

6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, FS1

Daejon Davis, who recently scored his 1,000th career point, and the Cardinal host the Huskies.

Friday

Warriors vs. Clippers

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and ESPN

Rookie James Wiseman and the Warriors host L.A. to complete a busy first week of 2021.

Cal women vs. Oregon State

2 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

The game could be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Beavers’ program.

Stanford women vs. Oregon

6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

The No. 1 Cardinal have lost five of their last six games vs. the No. 8 Ducks, including all three last season.

Saturday

Cal men vs. Washington

Noon, Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

The Huskies are off to a rough start after losing two players to the NBA Draft.

Stanford men vs. Washington State

6:30 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

The Cardinal are looking for their ninth straight win over the Cougars.

USF men at Loyola Marymount

6 p.m., Gersten Pavilion, no TV

The Dons hit the road in search of their fourth straight victory in the series vs. the Lions.

