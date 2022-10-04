Golden State Warriors The Warriors just signed this former first-round pick By James Salazar | Examiner Staff Writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ty Jerome last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he appeared in 48 games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds. AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is a new face on this season's Golden State Warriors as the team signed former first-rounder Ty Jerome to a contract Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not publicly released. Jerome, who played on the University of Virginia Cavaliers national championship-winning team in 2019, was drafted in 2019 by the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Phoenix Suns. 'PGA Tour 2K23' features Steph Curry as playable character Curry joins a stacked roster that already boasts the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler He last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he appeared in 48 games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds. Summer League standout Mac McClung was released by the team Monday to make room for Jerome. The 23-year-old guard averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field. Here's how much tickets to the Warriors' home opener cost Oct. 18 matchup also features Warriors' championship ring ceremony and banner raising McClung signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors in July, but he ultimately didn't make the cut for a final roster spot. The Warriors also signed 6-foot-6 forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal. Lamb played with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs over the past two seasons.Stay tuned for more updates. Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Navy, begins Oct… Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Basketball Association Ty Jerome Summer League Phoenix Suns University Of Virginia Cavaliers Golden State Warriors San Antonio Spurs Anthony Lamb Houston Rockets James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Latest News Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam News Rideshare Uber calls employees back to the office, but with a catch The City Is 'wellness hub' a gentler term for 'safe consumption site'? News Here's how much SFO food workers will get with first raise in 3 years News Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state Culture A tradition returns: San Francisco Examiner launches Comix Showcase Culture Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism' The Latest News Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam News Rideshare Uber calls employees back to the office, but with a catch The City Is 'wellness hub' a gentler term for 'safe consumption site'? News Here's how much SFO food workers will get with first raise in 3 years News Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state Culture A tradition returns: San Francisco Examiner launches Comix Showcase Culture Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism' Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why I'm leaving Kaiser after 8 weeks on strike Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco