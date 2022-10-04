Ty-Jerome-OKC-Warriors

Ty Jerome last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he appeared in 48 games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds. 

 AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez

There is a new face on this season's Golden State Warriors as the team signed former first-rounder Ty Jerome to a contract Tuesday.  

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not publicly released. 

