The Niners are going to the Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) breaks a tackle and scores the first touchdown of the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 1st quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

For the seventh time in franchise history, the San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl.

With a 37-20 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers, the 49ers punched their tickets to Miami, FL. to meet the AFC-winning Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 49ers, who demolished the Packers in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football, 37-8, picked up right where they left off Sunday by building a 27-0 lead by halftime.

While the offense as a whole managed to record 225 yards offensively, much of the work was done by running back Raheem Mostert. In just the second playoff game of his career, Mostert recorded 160 yards and three touchdowns — the most by a running back in the playoffs since 1964.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores a touchdown in the second quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mostert finished the day with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries on a career evening for the 27-year old back.

Playing with a lead for the entirety of the game, 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed six of his eight passing attempts for 79 yards.

This included a 19-yard pass to tight end George Kittle to keep the 49ers second-to-last drive alive to fend off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, which scored 20 points in the second half.

Fans cheer after the 49ers intercept the ball as they take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

After holding the Packers to just 93 total yards of offense in the first half, Green Bay, who was outscored 74-7 between Week 12’s blowout and the first half on Sunday, scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives.

Rodgers finished the game with 326 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Packers, Rodgers’ efforts wouldn’t be enough as he was also picked off twice — the second coming with less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

(Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

As cornerback Richard Sherman dove to snag the pick, he simultaneously secured San Francisco’s 15th win of the season, which will now give the 49ers an opportunity to win the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy.

