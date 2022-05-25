DALLAS — Everybody knows about Steph. And Klay. And Draymond. But it’s been Andrew Wiggins who has lifted the Warriors to new heights this postseason.

We’ll all remember his soaring dunk over the Mavericks’ Luka Dončić in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. A poster wouldn’t do it justice. I vote for a mural on the side of Chase Center.

The play will live on in Warriors history, alongside Baron Davis’ epic dunk over Andrei Kirilenko in the 2007 “We Believe” playoff upset of Dallas. But it wasn’t the most important thing Wiggins did against the Mavs.

He’s played tireless defense against Dončić, bothering the Mavericks superstar just enough to keep him from dominating the game. He’s been a solid outside shot throughout the playoffs, knocking down some huge three-pointers to keep Golden State afloat in rough waters. He’s rebounded fiercely. And he’s done it all in his smooth, unassuming way — a soft-spoken man with a very loud game at times.

Wiggins is perfectly happy to stay in the shadows of stardom, offering barely audible answers to questions and putting forth a very believable humility when questioned about his amazing athleticism. In terms of posterizing Dončić Sunday night, he didn’t have much to say. But if you ask his coach or his superstar teammates, they will go on at length about what this man has meant to Golden State.

I asked Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to identify the key moves GM Bob Myers made to build this roster, which has brought Golden State back to the NBA elite. And he didn’t hesitate. This year’s resurgence started with the man they call “Wigs.”

“To make the Wiggins trade is the key to all of this,” Kerr told me. “I’ve said it many times, publicly, but we lost so many wing defenders after the 2019 season. Andre (Iguodala), Shaun Livingston, Kevin (Durant), Klay with the injury. Our whole wing core was wiped out defensively. And so Wiggins allowed us to start to rebuild that wing defense.”

And that’s not even talking about his offensive game. The man can fly, and shoot from deep. He’s also been a beast on the boards for a team that likes to go with small lineups. Someone needs to clean the glass, and Wiggins has been Windex.

It hasn’t always been this way for the former No. 1 overall pick. After getting traded from Cleveland to Minnesota immediately after getting drafted, he wandered the NBA hinterlands for years, struggling to carry losing teams. This is a much better fit for the understated Canadian. He doesn’t need to be a star with the Warriors. He fills in the gaps and steps forward when needed. Like this postseason. He also earned a starting spot on the All-Star team this season, justifying his high draft position after years of question marks around the NBA. Despite a late-season spell where his production fell off, Wiggins bounced back and is playing the best basketball of his career.

“Wigs has just been so good,” said Kerr. “He’s gotten so much better over the last couple of years. He’s a perfect fit next to our guys. I don’t know where we’d be without him defensively with his work on Luka, and every other top wing that we have to face. He’s just been been brilliant. So I think that move was kind of a key move that Bob in the front office made to get us back to having a playoff-ready roster.”

Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd concurred with the analysis. He’s been watching Wiggins for years.

“He’s playing well. He’s an All-Star,” said Kidd after his team worked out Monday morning. “He understands his role. He’s playing off three future Hall of Famers. That environment over there is pretty good. They’ll get their teammates to the level that they need them to play. And that’s what he’s doing right now.”

That level was somewhere about a foot above the rim Sunday night. There was 6:48 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Dallas wasn’t going away. Wiggins’ dunk brought the lead to 10 points and the Warriors needed every one of them to hold off the Mavs. Kerr and Co. certainly appreciated it, and they’ll need more of the same to win a championship.

“Having Wigs is great,” said Kerr. “Seeing the progression he’s made. The rebounding. The engagement. The awareness. He’s taken it to another level and I couldn’t be more proud of him and more happy for him. He’s made a leap. He’s just been brilliant for us.”

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.