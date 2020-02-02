The Chiefs and 49ers are tied at half time in the Super Bowl

The 49ers have outgained Kansas City 177-155 in total yards of offense but a shaky start to the game by 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LIV. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

MIAMI — After 30 minutes of football at Hard Rock Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied at 10.

The 49ers have outgained Kansas City 177-155 in total yards of offense but a shaky start to the game by 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has kept this contest as close as it could be.

San Francisco Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was clearly featured in the 49ers game plan on their first drive of the night, rushing for 39 yards. This included a 32-yard end-around play which set a record as the longest run by a wide receiver in Super Bowl history.

After settling for a 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould, the 49ers defense, which forced two Chiefs punts in the first half, gave up a one-yard touchdown run to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Deebo Samuel (19) was clearly featured in the 49ers game plan on their first drive of the night, rushing for 39 yards. This included 32-yard end-around play which set a record as the longest run by a wide receiver in Super Bowl history. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Mahomes’ scoring scramble was set up by a 4th-and-1 conversion on the 49ers five-yard line. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid dug into his bag of tricks, calling a creative pre-snap motion as five offensive players pirouetted behind the line of scrimmage.

On the following San Francisco drive, Garoppolo attempted to find Samuel down field on 2nd-and-12 but was hit as the ball left his hands by Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at Super Bowl LIV. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Garoppolo’s pass fell mightily short and was picked off by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

San Francisco’s defense was able to come up with a crucial red zone stop, however, forcing Kansas City to settle for a 31-yard field goal.

On the ensuing 49ers drive, Garoppolo responded well, completing all three of his attempted passes for 42 yards. His third pass was a 15-yard touchdown to San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who dove into the end zone to tie the game at 10.

San Francisco had a chance to take at least a 13-10 lead as Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard go-route. An offensive pass interference call on Kittle negated the massive play, though, essentially ending the half.

