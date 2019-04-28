Steven Duggar day-to-day with wrist injury

San Francisco Giants outfielder Steven Duggar was not in his traditional leadoff spot for the final game of the series against the New York Yankees. He wasn’t in the lineup for the second consecutive day.

Duggar has been nursing a sore wrist since he tripped over the visiting bullpen mounds in Friday’s series opener, and while he’s available to pinch run or play defense, the speedy second-year outfielder can’t really swing a bat right now.

“With the progress he’s made over the last day, I think he’s going to be OK,” said manager Bruce Bochy. “I would say he’s day-to-day right now, which is a good thing.”

Duggar missed Saturday’s game after he jammed his wrist in pursuit of a DJ LeMahieu first-inning foul ball. LeMahieu doubled on the next pitch, and the Yankees scored two innings off of Madison Bumgarner en route to a 5-3 series-opening win.

“He’s doing better, but not quite ready. Hoping tomorrow,” Bochy said before the game. “Hoping he’s able to go in if necessary, if we need him for defense or pinch running. Swinging the bat, I don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility. He is doing better, now. That said, we’ll have even more info when our docs get here at noon.”

With the progress that Duggar has made, Bochy doesn’t think Duggar will have to go in the injured list

In place of Duggar at the top of the lineup, Bochy slotted in second baseman Joe Panik. Though Panik appeared in Saturday’s game, the Yonkers, N.Y. native has yet to have an official at-bat against the team he grew up rooting for. Kevin Pillar, who led off the first two games of the series, was moved down to sixth, in order to break up left-handers Brandon Crawford and Gerardo Parra.

Pillar is hitting .286 to lead off games this season (and .302 to lead off an inning), but overall is hitting just .239 in the No. 1 spot.