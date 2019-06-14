Stephen Piscotty has melanoma removed from ear

OAKLAND — Oakland A’s right fielder Stephen Piscotty had surgery on Thursday to remove a melanoma from his right ear, the team announced Friday.

A pathology report is expected next week, with more information about Piscotty’s condition.

Piscotty went in for a routine spot check in late May with dermatologist Dr. Joseph Chao, at which time a suspicious mole was discovered on the right outer lobe. After a biopsy came back positive for skin cancer, the melanoma was excised by Dr. Brian Parrett.

“We believe it was caught early, hopefully as the result of Stephen being vigilant,” said general manager David Forst. “This is something that we talk about all the time with players and staff, is protecting yourself from the sun and having yourself checked regularly.”

Forst said that Piscotty sought out the routine screening on his own. He also noted that Piscotty didn’t schedule the appointment because of the specific mole in question, but rather simply as a matter of due diligence.

“He had told [head trainer Nick Paparesta], because he did this screening last year, he felt like it was a good thing to do every year, which is great,” said Forst.

Piscotty will miss at least a couple of games but could be back within a week if all goes well. Forst said that the stitches won’t come out until Thursday, but that they won’t prevent Piscotty from playing while they’re in and that the outfielder will likely be the one to determine when he’s ready to return.

“I traded texts with Stephen last night, he was doing fine, in a good mood,” said Forst. “As an organization we’re just trying to support whatever he needs. We’re very happy that this was caught when it was.”

With Piscotty out of action, Chad Pinder is starting in right field on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chris Bassitt takes the mound at the Coliseum opposite lefty Marco Gonzalez of the Mariners.