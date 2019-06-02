Stephen Curry wins Al Attles Award

TORONTO — Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been named the recipient of the Alvin Attles Community Impact Award, the team announced on Sunday, before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

In honor of the award, the Warriors Community Foundation will donate $15,000 to The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation.

The award named in honor of former Warriors player and coach Alvin Attles — who will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September — recognizes a current Golden State player who goes above and beyond to support local, underprivileged youth. Attles was present at practice in Oakland before the Finals, the first time he’d visited the facility in years due to illness.

This season, Curry surprised over 60 homeless youth in Oakland with dinner from International Smoke, and pairs of Curry 5 sneakers. He donated $25,000 in supplies and partnered with Lava Mae to bring a mobile hygiene station to the homeless in Oakland, and made additional donations of $20,000 to Lava Mae and $5,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in support of the event.

In February, The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, along with Under Armour and Chase, opened a large-scale renovation of the Carole Hoefener Center to serve Curry’s hometown community of Charlotte, North Carolina, a renovation that included state-of-the-art upgrades, a brand new education space courtesy of Chase and a refurbished basketball gym from Under Armour.

In January, Curry launched The Underrated Tour, a series of free basketball camps designed to highlight overlooked high school athletes looking to make it to the next level. Curry spent a day with the participants during the tour’s final stop in Oakland.

He’s spent time with Make-A-Wish Bay Area, granting wishes to 22 youths battling life-threatening conditions, donated proceeds from his Curry 6 United We Win shoes to a STEM scholarship for young women and purchased over 50 tickets to Warriors games for underserved Bay Area youth. He also bought tickets for California’s Division 3 Girls’ Basketball champions, Oakland High School, and the Division 4 champions, Oakland Tech.

The list of previous winners includes Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.