Stephen Curry undegoes surgery, out three months with broken hand

Golden State Warriors two-time MVP will be out at least three months after surgery to repair hand

CHASE CENTER — The Golden State Warriors will be without point guard Stephen Curry for at least three months. The two-time MVP had surgery on Friday morning to repair the broken second metacarpal in his left hand.

Curry, 31, underwent surgery at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, performed by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin.

After tumbling over the hip of Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes with 8:31 to go in the third quarter of a Wednesday-night loss, Curry braced himself with his left hand as he fell to the floor. He and Baynes then fell on top of it. He underwent a CT scan on Thursday.

According to hand surgeon Dr. Steven Osei of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York — who has operated on several NBA players, but has not examined Curry himself — a surgery on a broken second metacarpal indicates a displaced fracture, which takes longer to heal. Still, the recovery time is usually between three and eight weeks.

Golden State stated that the team will only provide an update at three months — not that he will be back on the court by then — meaning that the Warriors are either acting out of an abundance of caution, or that the injury was severe. In either case, he will miss at least 44 games — well over half the season.

After winning three NBA titles in five straight trips to the NBA Finals, Golden State lost Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Kevin Durant, with Klay Thompson sidelined with an ACL tear until at least February. The Warriors needed Curry and Draymond Green to stay relatively healthy and shepherd a group of nine newcomers — eight of whom are 23 or younger — to even have a hope of remaining competitive.

While Green said he’s not counting out the playoffs, he did spend six minutes of his post-shootaround media availability talking about trick-or-treating with his children in San Francisco, perhaps indicating the new attitude Golden State has to take this season. Development of those youngsters will now be the main task for Green and head coach Steve Kerr.

“For me, it’s like, I went from the second brother in line to the older brother, which is a completely different thing,” Green said after shootaround, before the Curry news was released. “Just adjusting to that, I’ve never been that in my NBA career.”

Green cited Travis Walton, Marquise Gray and Idong Ibok — seniors during his freshman season at Michigan State — as his exemplars, along with Jarret Jack, Jermaine O’Neal, David Lee, Carl Landry, David West and Zaza Pachulia, who were the elder statesmen during his early years with Golden State.