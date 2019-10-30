Stephen Curry breaks hand in loss to Suns

CHASE CENTER — In the third quarter of Golden State’s 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry clutched his left hand as he writhed in pain on the floor.

After taking a spill over the hip of Suns center Aron Baynes while going for a layup, Curry hit the deck, with Baynes falling on top of him, breaking the Golden State Point guard’s left hand.

Already dealing with a slim margin for error — with half their championship core gone, nine newcomers, no cap room to add talent and two injured rotation players — the loss of a cornerstone is devastating for the Warriors.

With Curry and Draymond Green healthy, Golden State at least had some hope of staying in the playoff hunt until Klay Thompson returned in late February or March from ACL reconstruction. Without him for an extended period, the Warriors have virtually no hope at the postseason, meaning Thompson may be best served by restomg up until next October.

Curry headed to a hospital Wednesday night for further tests. He will undergo a CT scan on Thursday to determine if he needs surgery. Minimal recovery time for the injury is three weeks, but Curry is likely to be out longer.

Even with Curry on the court on Wednesday, the Suns — the epitome of NBA futility over the last four years — ripped off a 30-1 first-quarter run that saw Golden State go scoreless for more than seven minutes.

Curry was the only Golden State player to hit more than one field goal in the opening stanza, going 3-of-7.

The Suns set a franchise record by taking a 29-point lead into the first break, going 16-of-27 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc as the Chase Center crowd booed its own team.

After Curry went down, the Warriors rallied, and cut a 34-point deficit to under 20 before the end of the third, before the Suns put in their backups in the fourth.

Without the two-time MVP and arguably the greatest 3-point shooter of all time, an offense that already struggled to score without the departed Kevin Durant and the injured Thompson is going to have to lean on D’Angelo Russell, mercurial rookie Jordan Poole and No. 41 pick Eric Paschall (7-of-8 for a team-high 20 points) for scoring.

Curry’s injury — which could take at least weeks to heal (likely more) — also takes away arguably the most dangerous pick-and-roll ball handler in the league at a time when Willie Cauley-Stein’s return from a mid-foot strain meant the Warriors could use that as more of a weapon.

Even worse, second-year guard Jacob Evans — who was being groomed to play the point during the summer — won’t play for at least the next three weeks after suffering a left abductor strain. Golden State doesn’t have any other reliable, proven scorers outside of Russell, who will now take over at the point, with Alec Burks — who made his Warriors debut on Wednesday — at the two.

After five straight trips to the NBA Finals in which the Warriors rarely faced true adversity, Golden State could be looking at a lottery-bound season.