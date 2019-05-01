Stephen Curry able to joke after dislocating finger

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) blocks a layup by Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) during second quarter of Game 2 of the 2019 NBA West Conference Semi-Final playoffs on April 28, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

When Stephen Curry went up to try and tip a Clint Capela shot in the paint in the first quarter of Golden State’s 115-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, his left middle finger bent backwards.

“It looked bad when he came off the floor. I looked at the finger, I was hoping it was just a dislocation and not a break,” said head coach Steve Kerr.

Curry went straight to the locker room for several minutes to get an X-ray, and, fortunately for the Warriors, it was just dislocated. Curry got it taped up, and returned to finish a 20-point night. He struggled again with reach-ins as he has all series, and finished with five fouls, but he managed to post five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.

“It hurts, but it’s all right,” Curry said. “Didn’t break anything. Fortunate, and some higher power’s looking out for me on that one. Just gotta deal with pain and, hopefully, before Saturday that goes away and will be fine.”

Curry missed his next four 3-pointers after returning, as he tried to get used to the tape, and finished 6-of-16 from the floor, and 3-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“It’s different,” Curry said. “I’ve never had a dislocated finger like that before. You’re just dealing with pain, but I wasn’t thinking about it out there. It’s just a feel. You’ve got tape and stuff on your finger, you don’t really have time to experiment with it. I literally came from the back, straight out onto the court and tried a 30-footer, so I was trying to will myself out of it. I got through the game, was able to still make plays”

Curry wasn’t able to make the shots he wanted to, but, he said, it didn’t impact his confidence. As tough as it was for him to make long-range jump shots, Curry went 3-for-4 inside the arc, and 3-for-3 on shots 18 feet or closer.

With four days until Game 3, Curry will have time to rest the finger and get some therapy with Rick Celebrini, director of sports medicine.

“He said play as much golf as you can,” Curry said, joking with the media in the locker room. “Really get that swing speed going, test that left hand as much as you can in the next four days, and everything should be fine.”