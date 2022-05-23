Steph Curry’s keys to Warriors closing out the Mavericks

Golden State legend has been there before. And he knows how to get it done

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, shown here scoring in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, is counseling his team on how hard it is to closeout a talented opponent. Golden State, up 3-0 in the sereis, hopes to do just that Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

DALLAS — Steph Curry knows how hard it is to close out a team in the playoffs. So far this postseason, the Warriors have failed twice in their first attempts against Denver and Memphis.

I asked him what it takes to finish off a team as good as the Mavericks, who Golden State could eliminate Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. He pointed out that it’s a road game, which makes it extra tough.

“Look at the last two series,” said Curry. “We were 0-for-2 on that first close-up opportunity for different reasons. But you have to continue to focus on the game plan, what adjustments we might make. We don’t have to play a perfect game. But you still have to compete, you can’t let your guard down in terms of the little things that matter.”

Curry should know. He’s put together an amazing playoff resume, having played in 126 games now over eight postseason appearances starting back in 2013. He’s played in 25 series, averaging just under 27 points per game. And he owns three rings for his trouble. Now he’s going for four.

Curry talked at length about how a new influx of talent has helped this vintage of Warriors come within one game of the Finals, a remarkable achievement given they had a huge turnover in personnel and the core three (Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson) haven’t been to the mountain top since 2019.

It would be a huge advantage for Golden State to close out Denver Tuesday, giving them time to rest up and get healthy before the Finals start a week from Thursday. Curry reflected on how the Warriors failed to close out in the last two series.

“In Denver, we played sloppy in the first half and we just got all over the place and gave them life, on top of them playing well,” said Curry. “And they love their home crowd and get into it. In Memphis, we were just outmatched in our game plan from the start, and didn’t respond well until Game Six. So take those lessons and understand that it is extremely hard to close any team and especially when you’re on the road.”

I also asked Mavericks head coach and Oakland legend Jason Kidd what Golden State can expect come Tuesday night. He was short and sweet: “We don’t know what the white flag is.”

So, here’s what Steph is telling some of the Golden State youngsters who don’t have his level of experience. These are the keys to winning a closeout game:

“Getting 50/50 balls, communicating and defense, taking care of the basketball,” said Curry. “Those are things that you can somewhat control to help you kind of settle into a game against a team that is going to play with desperation. So to match that energy, and that level of focus. Doesn’t matter much if you come out hot from on offense or if you get every stop. You settle into the game and then you can figure out how to get it done.”

Chef Curry knows the recipe. Let’s see what Tuesday brings.

