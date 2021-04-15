Stanford’s Kiana Williams drafted by WNBA champion Seattle Storm

Kiana Williams is going from one championship team to another.

A senior point guard who led Stanford to the national championship just over two weeks ago in her hometown of San Antonio, Williams was taken by the WNBA champion Seattle Storm in the second round with the 18th overall pick. The 5-foot-8 Williams joins a stacked Storm backcourt that features Sue Bird, Jewell Lloyd and Jordin Canada.

During her final season at Stanford, Williams averaged 14 points, two rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She also shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range. Williams became the Cardinal’s career leader for 3-pointers during the recent NCAA Tournament. She has 311. Williams also is the 10th-leading scorer in school history with 1,834 points, ninth in assists (464) and tied for second in free-throw percentage (83.3).

She never missed a game at Stanford, starting all but the first nine games of her freshman season, and the Cardinal won 31 games in each of her sophomore and senior seasons.

Seattle also selected Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (first round, 11th overall), A&M forward N’dea Jones (second round, 23rd overall) and Lafayette forward Natalie Kucowski (third round, 35th overall). Wilson was immediately traded to the Indiana Fever for third-year forward Kennedy Burke.

Texas junior center Charli Collier was the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

basketballBay Area Newscollege athletics

