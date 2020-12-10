Stanford plays Oregon State in Corvallis

Stanford at Oregon State

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadiu, Corvallis, Ore.

TV: ESPNU

Records: Stanford (2-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference), Oregon State (2-3, 2-3)

Series: Stanford leads 58-25-3

Last meeting: Jet Toner’s 39-yard field goal with 6 seconds left helped Stanford overcome Oregon State’s 21-point fourth quarter to beat the Beavers 31-28 on Sept. 28, 2019, at Corvallis. It was the Cardinal’s 10th straight win in the series.

About Stanford: The Cardinal are coming off a 31-26 upset of 23rd-ranked Washington at Seattle. Stanford had to leave campus early last week due to the temporary ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County. This week’s game was moved from Stanford to Corvallis. … Sophomore running back Austin Jones, who played at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, rushed for 138 yards on 31 carries and scored twice against Washington. It was the second straight game Jones rushed for two TDs, marking the first time that has been done since Christian McCaffrey did it in 2016. … The Cardinal have been efficient on third downs in the last two games. Senior quarterback Davis Mills completed eight of 10 passes for 133 yards, with all eight completions resulting in first downs, against the Huskies. Stanford converted 10 of 13 third downs. … Senior center Drew Dalman was named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Cardinal racked up 191 yards rushing and no sacks to the top defense in the conference.

About Washington State: Despite two fourth-quarter TDs, the Beavers lost to Utah 30-24 at Salt Lake City last week. … Redshirt sophomore QB Chance Nolan made his first career start against Utah, completing 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards with one TD and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 36 yards, including a 28-yard scamper. … Junior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. scored two TDs against the Utes, who played without Doak Walker Award semifinalist Jermar Jackson. It is not known if Jackson, who has been under COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Stanford. … Junior inside linebacker Avery Roberts had 21 tackles against Utah, the most by any player in the nation this season and one off the school record. He has double-digit tackles in four of the five games this season and leads the Pac-12 with 65 tackles.

— By Steve Drumwright, Special to The Examiner

