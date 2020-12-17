Stanford continues long road trip Saturday with Pasadena game against UCLA

Stanford at UCLA

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena

TV: ESPN

Records: Stanford (3-2), UCLA (3-3)

Series: UCLA leads 45-42-3

Last meeting: Joshua Kelley rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for another three TDs as UCLA broke an 11-game losing streak to Stanford with a 34-16 win on Oct. 17, 2019, at Stanford Stadium.

About Stanford: The Cardinal are coming off their third straight win, a 27-24 victory at Oregon State as senior kick Jet Toner made a 39-yard field goal with 1:48 left to play. While that win made Stanford bowl-eligible, the Cardinal said they will decline any invitations to play in a bowl game. … On the road to practice for the third straight week due to a temporary ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County, Stanford will be practicing in Santa Barbara this week. This also marks the fourth straight road game and fifth in six games this season. The Cardinal had one home game wiped out due to COVID-19 protocols and another moved to due to the county’s ban. … Sophomore running back Austin Jones has registered back-to-back 100-yard games after rushing for 126 yards against Oregon State. However, he did not have a TD, the first game this season he has not scored. … Senior quarterback Davis Mills might have had his most complete performance of the season against Oregon State. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 292 yards and one TD.

About UCLA: Despite 364 yards and four TD passes by Thompson-Robinson, the Bruins lost a dramatic 43-38 decision to rival USC in the Victory Bell game. Thompson-Robinson, a junior, has 12 TD passes in the four games he has played this season. He also has one 100-yard rushing game, when he ran for 109 yards and a TD against Colorado in the season opener. … Sophomore tight end Greg Dulcich had career highs of eight catches and 167 yards against USC. It was his second 100-yard game, having posted 126 yards against Colorado. He also has three TDs. … Junior safety Quentin Lake, the son of former NFL star Carnell Lake, had a career-best 10 tackles and an interception vs. USC.

college athleticsfootball

