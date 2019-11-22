St. Ignatius water polo earns first trip to NorCal championship

Wildcats blast El Diamante 13-7 to earn a date with Northgate this Saturday

The St. Ignatius boys’ water polo team won its semifinal game on Thursday night against Merced-El Diamante 13-7, earning its first trip to the NorCal finals.

The Wildcats (13-16) took the Division III semifinal behind senior Billy Barry’s five goals and junior Cole Lally’s four.

Barry got the procedings off to a strong start, netting two goals in the first quarter to give st. Ignatius a lead. After Miners senior Robert Perez knotted things up at 2-2 with 6:41 to go in the second, junior Victor Dollosso gave the Wildcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish with 4:42 to go before the half.

Patrick Wooler then scored, followed by two from Barry and then one from Lally to take a 7-2 lead. Lally scored again in the third and once in the fourth, while Dylan murphy, Cole Kendrick and Jack Ryan added single goals after halftime.

St. Ignatius plays Walnut Creek-Northgate this Saturday at Independence High School for the NorCal title.

