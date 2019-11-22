St. Ignatius water polo earns first trip to NorCal championship

The St. Ignatius boys’ water polo team won its semifinal game on Thursday night against Merced-El Diamante 13-7, earning its first trip to the NorCal finals.

The Wildcats (13-16) took the Division III semifinal behind senior Billy Barry’s five goals and junior Cole Lally’s four.

Barry got the procedings off to a strong start, netting two goals in the first quarter to give st. Ignatius a lead. After Miners senior Robert Perez knotted things up at 2-2 with 6:41 to go in the second, junior Victor Dollosso gave the Wildcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish with 4:42 to go before the half.

Patrick Wooler then scored, followed by two from Barry and then one from Lally to take a 7-2 lead. Lally scored again in the third and once in the fourth, while Dylan murphy, Cole Kendrick and Jack Ryan added single goals after halftime.

St. Ignatius plays Walnut Creek-Northgate this Saturday at Independence High School for the NorCal title.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/