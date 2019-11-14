St. Ignatius student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

ST. IGNATIUS — Eight St. Ignatius student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday afternoon in a ceremony held in the school’s student center. Athletic director John Mulkerrins and college athletics advisor Steve Bluford introduced the young men and women who will be continuing their athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.

With friends and family in attendance, the school celebrated the achievements of Mario DeMera (baseball, USF), Rachel Harvey (basketball, Cal State Northridge), Kate Honeyman (rowing, Cal), India Houghton (tennis, Stanford), Lauren McCormack (swimming, Vanderbilt), Nina Ng-Lara (rowing, San Diego State), Jane Thompson (swimming, Northeastern) and Lena Wang (swimming, Northeastern).

While the eight compete in five different sports and will disperse across the nation beginning next summer, DeMera will be staying close to home.

“I’m a Peninsula kid, and when I came to SI, I didn’t know much about the City,” the San Mateo native said. “I fell in love with all of the connections and my family here, so staying in San Francisco means a lot.”

DeMera is expected to play third base for the Dons, though he also has experience playing shortstop for St. Ignatius and could see time at first base and corner outfield positions.

While the admissions and recruiting process can be daunting for some, Harvey — an All-City selection last season — was able to follow in the footsteps of teammate Maddie Ennis, who graduated in June and is now playing at Pacific.

“Seeing Maddie go through it and struggle with the decisions of going D-I or D-II before finding the perfect fit really helpedm,” Harvey said. “Two years ago, I got to watch Alyssa Downs (now at Division III Redlands) go through the process. “I felt a connection right off the bat with the head coach. He was super personable and they really wanted me on the team.”

The event won’t mark the only major signing day for the SI athletic department during the current school year. Football players are scheduled to sign on February 5.